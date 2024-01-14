Modified On Jan 14, 2024 11:30 AM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV400 EV

Mahindra has updated the XUV400 with a refreshed cabin, new interior theme and a lot of new features

The Mahindra XUV400 has been updated with a new cabin theme, redesigned dashboard and a lot of new features. This much needed update came in place of an expected facelift, to compete with the facelifted Tata Nexon EV. While a thorough facelift is still far away, are the changes to the XUV400 cabin good enough to take the updated Nexon EV head-on? Let’s find out.

Dashboard

Both the XUV400 and the Nexon EV come with a dual-tone black and white cabin theme. However, the Nexon EV’s cabin looks more modern thanks to the new steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo and the touch-based climate control panel. Also, the Nexon EV offers multiple other themes based on the variants like black and blue, and black and purple.

The XUV400 on the other hand, gets gloss black elements on the dashboard and copper inserts all around, which gives it a clear distinction. Its updated climate control panel is still a conventional one with physical buttons, and the only other cabin theme on offer is black and beige.

Displays

Here, the digital driver’s display of both electric SUVs is of the same size. Both come with 10.25-inch units, which have good graphics and also get different themes for different drive modes.

However, when it comes to infotainment systems, the Nexon EV takes a lead with its 12.3-inch unit. This display is not only bigger than the updated XUV400’s new 10.25-inch display, but also comes with Arcade.ev, which allows passengers to watch TV shows or movies when the car is being charged.

Seats

There is a distinction in the seats of both SUVs. While both offer leatherette upholstery, the Nexon EV’s seats are finished in a dual-tone theme. Also, the front seats of the Nexon EV offer a ventilation function.

The XUV400, with this update, has received leatherette seats, but they only come in a single tone colour, and do not offer ventilation function.

Features

The top features list of both electric SUVs are quite similar. They both come with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, electric sunroof, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger. But, apart from the bigger touchscreen, the Nexon EV also gets vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities.

The XUV400 only gets dual-zone climate control over the Nexon EV. While Mahindra has added new features to the XUV400, it still falls behind the Nexon EV in terms of modern features for 2024.

Price

With this update, Mahindra has also slashed the prices of the XUV400 to be more competitive, now ranging from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV on the other hand, still has a lower starting price of Rs 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom), but goes up to Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the high price of the Nexon EV is justified due to the more modern cabin, multiple cabin themes, and more tech features.

