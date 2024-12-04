2024 Honda Amaze vs Rivals: Price Comparison
The 2024 Amaze has become the most expensive offering in the segment, however it’s the only subcompact sedan in India to come with ADAS
The new-generation Honda Amaze is now on sale featuring all new design, added features, and improved safety. The Amaze continues its rivalry with subcompact sedans like the 2024 Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor. Here’s how the Amaze 2024 fares against its rivals in terms of prices.
Petrol Manual
|
2024 Honda Amaze
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Hyundai Aura
|
Tata Tigor
|
XE - Rs 6 lakh
|
E - Rs 6.49 lakh
|
XM - Rs 6.60 lakh
|
LXi - Rs 6.79 lakh
|
S - Rs 7.33 lakh
|
XZ - Rs 7.30 lakh
|
E CNG - Rs 7.49 lakh
|
XM CNG - Rs 7.60 lakh
|
VXi - Rs 7.79 lakh
|
XZ Plus - Rs 7.80 lakh
|
V - Rs 8 lakh
|
SX - Rs 8.09 lakh
|
S CNG - Rs 8.31 lakh
|
XZ CNG - Rs 8.25 lakh
|
VXi CNG - Rs 8.74 lakh
|
SX(O) - Rs 8.66 lakh
|
ZXi - Rs 8.89 lakh
|
XZ Plus CNG - Rs 8.80 lakh
|
VX - Rs 9.10 lakh
|
SX CNG - Rs 9.05 lakh
|
ZX - Rs 9.70 lakh
|
ZXi Plus - Rs 9.69 lakh
|
ZXi CNG - Rs 9.84 lakh
Key Takeaways
-
The new-generation Honda Amaze boasts the highest entry-level price of Rs 8 lakh. The Tigor and Hyundai Aura have lowest entry-level prices, undercutting the Amaze by Rs 2 lakh and 1.5 lakh, respectively.
-
Honda’s new-generation sub-4m sedan is also undercut by the 2024 Dzire LXi by Rs 1.2 lakh.
-
In manual, the 2024 Amaze tops at Rs 9.70 lakh, which is up to Rs 90,000 more than the top-spec variants of its rivals.
-
The entry-level V variant of the Amaze is priced close to the mid-spec SX variant of the Hyundai Aura. Both cars get 8-inch touchscreen, all-four power windows, and height adjustable driver’s seat. The Aura SX however additionally gets automatic AC, cruise control, and wireless phone charger over the Amaze V.
-
The top-spec Amaze ZX and top-spec Dzire ZXi Plus are almost equally priced. The Dzire here gets a bigger 9-inch touchscreen and a single-pane sunroof over the Amaze. However, the Amaze gets an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) over the Dzire.
-
The 2024 Dzire uses a new 1.2-litre Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine which makes 82 PS and 112 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It is also available in CNG with a reduced output of 70 PS and 102 Nm.
-
After the Dzire, the Tata Tigor also uses a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with 86 PS and 113 Nm in petrol and 73.4 PS and 96 Nm in CNG. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
-
Both Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze are powered by a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. The Aura makes 83 PS and 114 Nm in petrol and 69 PS and 95.2 Nm in CNG, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Amaze, on other hand, is only available in petrol, and its output figures are 90 PS and 110 Nm.
-
The Hyundai Aura CNG and Tata Tigor CNG are the only two subcompact sedans that come with dual cylinder technology. In this, two CNG tanks are placed below the boot floor replacing the spare wheel, which enables you to have a more usable boot space even with the CNG kit in place.
Also Check Out: New Honda Amaze Is More Fuel Efficient Than The Old Model
Petrol Automatic
|
2024 Honda Amaze
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Hyundai Aura
|
Tata Tigor
|
XMA AMT - Rs 7.20 lakh
|
VXi AMT - Rs 8.24 lakh
|
XZA Plus AMT - Rs 8.40 lakh
|
SX Plus AMT - Rs 8.89 lakh
|
XZA CNG AMT - Rs 8.70 lakh
|
V CVT - Rs 9.20 lakh
|
ZXi AMT - Rs 9.34 lakh
|
XZA Plus CNG AMT - Rs 9.40 lakh
|
VX CVT - Rs 10 lakh
|
ZXi Plus AMT - Rs 10.14 lakh
|
ZX CVT - Rs 10.90 lakh
Key Takeaways
-
Just like its manual trim, the Honda Amaze comes out as the most expensive automatic subcompact sedan, starting from Rs 9.20 lakh. It is Rs 2 lakh more than the entry-level AMT variant of the Tata Tigor.
-
The 2024 Dzire and Hyundai Aura also undercuts the entry-level automatic variant of the Amaze by Rs 98,000 and Rs 31,000, respectively.
-
Honda’s sub-4m sedan tops at Rs 10.90 lakh, highest among all four sedans mentioned here.
-
Save for the Honda Amaze, all other sedans come with 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). The Amaze, on other hand, uses a CVT automatic gearbox.
-
The Tigor is the only subcompact sedan here which also offers the choice of a 5-speed AMT in CNG.
All prices are ex-showroom
