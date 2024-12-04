New Honda Amaze Is More Fuel Efficient Than The Old Model

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is the same unit that was offered with the previous-generation model, but the fuel efficiency figures have gone up slightly with the sedan’s generation upgrade

Honda offers the 2024 Amaze in three broad variants: V, VX and ZX.

It is offered with both manual and CVT automatic transmissions.

It returns 18.65 kmpl with the manual gearbox but 19.46 kmpl with the CVT.

The mileage has improved by around 1 kmpl with the CVT while with the manual it is similar to the previous model.

The new Amaze is priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

The new Honda Amaze was recently introduced in India with a lot of new features, but the same 1.2-litre petrol engine from the previous-generation model. During the launch event, the carmaker also revealed the new sub-4m sedan’s claimed fuel efficiency figures. Let us take a detailed look at these figures and compare them with the outgoing model to check how different it is.

How Fuel-efficient Is The New Amaze?

Before we take a look at how fuel-efficient the new Amaze is, let us take a detailed look at its powertrain specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT*

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

The new Amaze gets the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the outgoing model. However, the fuel efficiency figures have improved slightly. Here’s a detailed comparison:

Transmission Option Old Amaze 2024 Amaze Difference MT 18.6 kmpl 18.65 kmpl – CVT 18.3 kmpl 19.46 kmpl 1.16 kmpl

As seen in the table, the new Amaze is a little more fuel-efficient than the previous-gen model, mainly with the CVT gearbox. The mileage figures for variants with manual transmission are almost similar for both models.

What’s New On The 2024 Honda Amaze?

As is the case of a new-generation upgrade, the 2024 Honda Amaze gets a new design that is inspired by other Honda cars. It gets dual-pod LED headlights with LED DRLs like the Honda Elevate, while the fog lamp units, alloy wheels and wraparound LED tail lights are similar to the Honda City.

The dashboard layout is similar to the Elevate, but the new Amaze gets a dual-tone black and beige theme. New features like an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display and wireless phone charger. Its safety suite now includes six airbags (as standard) and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning.

New Honda Amaze: Price And Rivals

The 2024 Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh. It rivals the new Maruti Dzire along with the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

