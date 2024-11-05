New Honda Amaze Could Get These 5 Features Over The Current Model

Modified On Nov 05, 2024 02:23 PM By Rohit for Honda Amaze 2025

The third-generation Amaze is likely to borrow a few key amenities, including a wireless phone charger and sunroof, from other Honda cars like the City and Elevate

We recently got our first glimpse of the third-generation Honda Amaze through a teaser sketch shared by the carmaker. Now, with the new Amaze expected to break cover before 2024 ends, we thought of listing out all the features it could get over the outgoing model. Here’s a look:

A Bigger Touchscreen

The current-spec Amaze is available with a 7-inch touchscreen system, which is on par with most of its segment rivals, except the Hyundai Aura that gets an 8-inch unit. That said, we expect the new Amaze to come with a bigger display (likely an 8-inch screen from the City) to keep up with the competition.

A Single-pane Sunroof

Being one of the most-preferred features in a car today, a sunroof could surely be added to the equipment list of the new Amaze which would be a first for the nameplate. We can expect it to be provided with a single-pane unit as seen on other Honda cars like the City and Elevate.

Wireless Phone Charger

One of the most sought-after convenience features in cars today is a wireless phone charger. This feature helps avoid any situation where cables could possibly dangle around the centre console area, potentially interfering with gearshifts.

Six Airbags As Standard

Back when Honda updated the City and Elevate sedan-SUV duo with six airbags as standard, it had left out the current Amaze from the feature rejig. Now, we believe Honda is likely to offer six airbags across all variants of the sub-4m sedan’s new-gen model.

A Semi-digital Driver’s Display

With car displays becoming increasingly digital, we expect Honda to follow suit for the driver’s display of the new Amaze as well. However, it could be a semi-digital unit as seen on some of its segment rivals, including the Hyundai Aura. The current-spec Amaze, for reference, gets two analogue dials, with a small coloured display in the centre.

Expected Price

The 2025 Honda Amaze could have a starting price of around Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rekindle its rivalry with the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Maruti Dzire.

All images used for reference purposes only

