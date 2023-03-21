Modified On Mar 21, 2023 03:22 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna

The Verna undercuts the competition at the base level but has the highest entry price point for an automatic variant

Hyundai has finally revealed the prices of the sixth-generation Verna and they start from Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The 2023 Verna comes with a new turbo-petrol engine, a modern design language and a raft of new features.

The sedan segment has seen a recent resurgence with all-new models, forcing Hyundai to get the Verna into competitive form, and this is the brand’s response. It goes up against the recently facelifted Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Ciaz. So let’s see how these sedans are priced in the comparison below:

Petrol-manual

Hyundai Verna Honda City Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Maruti Ciaz - - - - Zeta MT - Rs 10.19 lakh 1.5 EX MT - Rs 10.90 lakh - - - Alpha MT - Rs 10.99 lakh - SV MT - Rs 11.49 lakh Comfort Line MT - Rs 11.32 lakh Active MT - Rs 11.29 lakh - 1.5 S MT - Rs 11.96 lakh V MT - Rs 12.37 lakh - - - 1.5 SX MT - Rs 12.99 lakh VX MT - Rs 13.49 lakh Highline MT - Rs 13.18 lakh Ambition MT - Rs 12.99 lakh - - - - Style NSR MT - Rs 14.20 lakh - 1.5 SX (O) MT - Rs 14.66 lakh ZX MT - Rs 14.72 lakh Topline MT - 14.70 lakh Style MT - Rs 14.70 lakh - 1.5 Turbo SX MT - Rs 14.84 lakh - - - - 1.5 Turbo SX (O) MT - Rs 15.99 lakh - - - - - - - Style 1.5 MT - Rs 17 lakh -

The new Verna’s base variant undercuts the entry variants of the City, Virtus and Slava by up to Rs 60,000.

The most affordable sedan remains the Maruti Ciaz, with only its top variant being priced close to the Verna EX, and still lower than the others.

Hyundai has priced the Verna’s higher-specced SX MT variant at par with the Slavia’s Ambition MT.

Both the Verna and the City come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The Hyundai also gets a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol, while the Honda has no turbocharged option.

The Virtus and Slavia are offered with turbo-petrol engines only: a 1-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit.

The new Verna has now become the most powerful and torqueist sedan in its segment, with its turbo unit producing 160PS and 253Nm, mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. It also gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine (115PS/144Nm) from the old Verna, paired with either six-speed manual or CVT.

At these introductory prices, the Verna’s performance-oriented variant is the most affordable of the lot by at least Rs 2 lakh. The only other sedan to offer its most powerful turbo-petrol engine with a manual transmission is the Skoda Slavia, which is pricier than the better-equipped Verna’s Turbo SX(O) by around a lakh.

The Volkswagen-Skoda models come with active cylinder deactivation technology, which increases fuel efficiency by shutting off two cylinders under less stressful conditions.

Petrol-automatic

Hyundai Verna Honda City Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Maruti Ciaz - - - - Alpha AT - Rs 12.19 lakh - V AT - Rs 13.62 lakh - - - 1.5 SX CVT - Rs 14.24 lakh VX AT - Rs 14.74 lakh Highline AT - Rs 14.48 lakh Ambition AT - Rs 14.29 lakh - 1.5 Turbo SX DCT - Rs 16.08 lakh ZX AT - Rs 15.97 lakh Topline AT - Rs 16 lakh Style AT - Rs 15.90 lakh - 1.5 SX (O) CVT - Rs 16.20 lakh - - - - 1.5 Turbo SX (O) DCT - Rs 17.38 lakh - - - - - V Hybrid - Rs 18.89 lakh GT Plus DCT - Rs 18.42 lakh Style 1.5 AT - Rs 18.40 lakh - - ZX Hybrid - Rs 20.39 lakh - - -

Like its manual variants, the Ciaz continues to be the most affordable compact sedan with an automatic gearbox (although it’s a four-speed torque converter unit), starting from a little over Rs 11 lakh. Its top-spec petrol-auto is cheaper by nearly Rs 1.4 lakh than the next most affordable entry-level petrol-auto option of its rivals.

Hyundai is offering an automatic transmission with only the higher-specced SX and SX(O) variants of the Verna. At Rs 14.24 lakh, the new Verna has the highest entry-level price point for an automatic variant here.

While Hyundai and Honda offer a CVT option with their naturally-aspirated engines, the Virtus, Slavia and Ciaz are the only models to get a torque converter automatic gearbox.

Hyundai and Skoda-VW also offer their larger turbo units with a seven-speed DCT.

In the petrol-DCT guise, the more powerful and feature-rich Verna undercuts the similarly sporty variants of the Virtus and Slavia by a lakh.

Of all the carmakers here, it’s only Honda who offers a strong-hybrid powertrain with its sedan, offering an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27.13kmpl. However, it commands a premium of around Rs 1.5 lakh over the fully-loaded Verna petrol-automatic.

The City is also the only other model here apart from the new Verna to be equipped with ADAS for increased safety.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

