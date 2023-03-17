Hyundai India Announces A Two Week Nationwide Pre-summer Camp

Published On Mar 17, 2023 07:27 PM By Rohit

It is offering discounts to customers on various services including AC checkup and road-side assistance

The camp is being held between March 17 and 30.

Offers include free AC checkup to 20 percent discount on road-side assistance.

Discount offered on labour charges for periodic maintenance services as well..

As summer approaches and temperatures rise, our four-wheeled possessions face the heat too (quite literally). So, carmakers undertake summer service campaigns to address such issues for car owners and offer some benefits with regards to the same. Hyundai has now initiated a similar nationwide event, starting March 17 and stretching up to March 30.

What All’s Included?

The camp includes free AC checkup and special discounts on AC parts. It is also offering multiple discounts as follows:

10 percent on AC refrigerant fillinga and AC disinfectant

15 percent on discount on labour cost of AC servicing

10 percent on interior and exterior beautification

20 percent on road-side assistance

10 percent on mechanical labour*

*The mechanical labour discount can only be availed when opting for PMS (periodic maintenance service).

The extent and coverage of the service camp's benefits may vary depending on the model, so do contact the nearest official Hyundai service centre for exact offers.

