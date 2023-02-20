Published On Feb 20, 2023 12:11 PM By Rohit for Honda City 2023

With the mild update, the most noticeable changes on the car’s exterior are on its ‘face’

Exterior design changes include a new grille pattern and a revised front bumper.

Inside, it gets the same dual-tone cabin theme and eight-inch touchscreen.

Will get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as before but updated to meet RDE norms.

No diesel engine to be on offer.

Launch slated for March 2 with prices likely to kick off from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Cars India is ready to launch the facelifted iteration of the fifth-generation City on March 2. Now, the 2023 City’s images have surfaced online, revealing all there’s to know about the changes the compact sedan has received.

One glance is enough to know that it’s a mild update given to the sedan in Honda’s usual fashion. Its face now features more striking LED DRLs and a revised grille with a tweaked pattern. The facelifted City also gets a slightly redone front bumper. It’s in profile and at the rear that you notice almost nil changes on the Honda sedan.

Even inside the cabin, changes appear to be almost zero as it still has the same dual-tone theme, along with the ‘wood’ insert on the dashboard. Not only that, it has also retained the eight-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Honda might offer it with wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and more connected car tech though.

The sedan’s safety kit could comprise six airbags as standard while carrying on with other features including hill-start assist, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

With the update, the sedan, it is said, will officially leave out the diesel engine option while carrying on with the same 1.5-litre petrol unit (121PS/145Nm) from the pre-facelift City. It will be compliant with the upcoming RDE or BS6 phase II norms while also possibly being E20 fuel ready.

Expect Honda to continue offering the City with the same six-speed MT and CVT options. Honda could also offer the hybrid powertrain of the City e:HEV in a lower variant with the facelifted City, making the more fuel-efficient powertrain more accessible to buyers.

The facelifted City will go on sale on March 2, at an expected price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Skoda Slavia, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and the upcoming new generation Hyundai Verna.

