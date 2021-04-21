2021 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Apr 21, 2021 04:02 PM By Rohit for Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The Hi-Lander trim gets the top-spec V-Cross’s 1.9-litre diesel engine but misses out on a four-wheel drive

The pickup to be sold in two levels of trim: Hi-Lander and V-Cross.

The 2021 D-Max V-Cross is expected to be launched in the coming days.

Isuzu has provided the Hi-Lander trim with manual AC and a penny plain instrument cluster.

The Hi-Lander likely to cost less than the pickup’s BS4 iteration (that was priced from Rs 16.55 lakh ex-showroom).

It has almost been a month since the BS6 Isuzu D-Max started arriving at dealerships . The pickup’s Hi-Lander trim has now started reaching showrooms, suggesting a launch close at hand.

Isuzu will offer the pickup in two trims (Hi-Lander and V-Cross) with different variants for each.

Compared to the V-Cross Z spotted earlier, the Hi-Lander looks spartan, thanks to halogen headlamps, blacked-out ORVMs (outside rearview mirror) and door handles, steel wheels with covers, and an absence of side steps, fog lamps, and roof rails.

That said, it packs all the basic amenities like a manually-operated AC, a simple instrument cluster, and rear parking sensors. Being the base trim, it misses out on a touchscreen system, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, auto climate control, and steering-mounted audio controls.

Isuzu has provided the Hi-Lander with a 1.9-litre diesel engine (150PS/350Nm). The image also confirms a new manual transmission for this engine, which was earlier available with only a 6-speed automatic. However, the Hi-Lander gets a 2WD, unlike the top-spec V-Cross’s 4WD. Isuzu will not equip the 2021 D-Max with the previously offered 2.5-litre diesel engine.

We expect the Hi-Lander to be priced lesser than the BS4 D-Max, which sold from Rs 16.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Isuzu’s pickup has no direct rival in India.

