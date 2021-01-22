The 2021 Isuzu D-Max Just Scored Full Marks In The Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Published On Jan 22, 2021 03:23 PM By Tarun for Isuzu D-Max 2021

The new generation D-Max is expected to be launched in India this year

2021 Isuzu D-Max has scored the highest 5-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests.

The rating might be applicable for the India-spec model as well.

It has received an 89 percent rating for child safety.

The test model had eight airbags, lane assist system, forward collision warning and blind-spot monitoring.

The Euro NCAP crash test results of the new generation Isuzu D-Max are out. The pickup has received an impressive 5-star safety rating. The tests were done on the Left Hand Drive as well as Right Hand Drive models. Unveiled back in 2019 in Thailand, the new gen is expected to reach India this year.

For front-seat occupants, the 2021 D-Max scores 84 percent, offering marginal protection to the chest and adequate protection to the knee. For child occupants, the pickup truck scores 86 percent. It scores 42.2 points out of 49 for child occupants.

In terms of pedestrian safety, it scores 69 percent, securing 37.9 points out of 54 points. Lastly, it scores 83 percent in safety assist, which includes speed assistance, occupant status monitoring and lane support.

On the safety front, the 2021 Isuzu D-Max gets eight airbags (front, knee and side), ISOFIX, lane assist system, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure and blind-spot monitoring.

The new Isuzu D-Max is wider and gets a bigger wheelbase than the previous generation. On the other hand, the new gen is shorter in length and height. Since it’s a generation upgrade, it gets a complete makeover, inside and outside.

The new generation model gets a 3.0-litre diesel engine that produces 190PS and 450Nm. The BS4 model in India came with a 1.9-litre diesel and a 2.5-litre diesel engine. The smaller engine was rated at 150PS and 350Nm, paired to a 6-speed AT. The 2.5-litre engine was good for 136PS and 320Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual. There are chances that the same 1.9-litre engine might be carried over to the new generation model here.

The BS4 model was priced from Rs 16.54 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At present, it is not on sale in India. The upcoming new generation D-Max is expected to stay in the Rs 17 lakh-21 lakh range and is likely to hit the market this year.