2021 Audi Q5 Bookings Open; Launch In November

Modified On Oct 19, 2021 06:09 PM By Tarun for Audi Q5 2021

The facelifted SUV gets a makeover and is now a petrol-only SUV

Bookings for the Q5 are open at a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.

The SUV will be available in Premium Plus and Technology variants.

The Q5 gains a larger and sharper grille, new LED headlights, DRLs and tail lamps, new 19-inch alloy wheels, and redesigned bumpers.

New features include a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, an updated digital instrument cluster, and Audi park assist.

Will be powered by a 249PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with Quattro all-wheel-drive.

Audi has commenced the bookings for the facelifted Q5 SUV ahead of its launch in November. The booking amount is set for Rs 2 lakh, and it can be booked either online or through dealerships. It will be offered in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology.

The facelifted Q5 was globally unveiled in 2020 with a larger slatted grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new matrix LED headlights, sharper LED DRLs, possibly OLED tail lamps, new 19-inch alloy wheels, and dual exhaust tips.

The cabin, however, gets few upgrades in the form of a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Amazon Alexa support, connected car technology, and an updated digital instrument cluster (Virtual Cockpit Plus). Other new features onboard include Audi park assist, comfort key with sensor controlled boot lid operation, and a Bang and Olufsen sound system.

The new Q5 will also be equipped with three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, powered front seats, and up to eight airbags including rear side airbags.

The SUV will be offered with 2-litre turbo-petrol engine -- also seen on the A6 -- rated at 245PS and 370Nm. The Q5 will further be equipped with suspension damping control, drive modes, and the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Unlike the pre-facelift Q5, however, there’s no diesel engine on offer.

The local assembly production of the 2021 Q5 has already begun. It is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The SUV will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Lexus NX, and Volvo XC60.