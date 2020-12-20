2020 Nissan Magnite XV Premium: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Published On Dec 20, 2020 10:35 AM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite

Should you really be looking at the top-spec XV Premium variant if you are planning to bring the Magnite home?

The Nissan Magnite’s pricing is such that even the top-spec automatic sells for under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). So does that mean you should just go for the top-spec variant? Or is it just giving you additional features that will pamper you but aren’t a must for everyday driving? We find out.

But before that, take a look at your engine options if you are going for the top XV Premium variant of the Magnite:

Engine 1.0-litre naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol 1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol 1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol Max Power 72PS @ 6250rom 100PS @ 5000rpm 100PS @ 5000rpm Peak Torque 96Nm @ 3500rpm 160Nm @ 2800-3600 rpm 152Nm @ 2200-4400 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT CVT Price (XV Premium) Rs 7.69 lakh* Rs 8.59 lakh* Rs 9.49 lakh* Price difference from XV variant Rs 87,000 Rs 78,000 Rs 77,000 Price with Tech Pack (XV Premium) Rs 8.07 lakh* Rs 8.97 lakh* Rs 9.87 lakh*

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi and inclusive of dual-tone paint charges

Now let’s take a look at what the top XV Premium variant of the Magnite offers in terms of features:

Summary: Premium variant, only for those looking to bring a fully loaded variant home.

Exterior Interior Safety Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Highlight Features LED Bi Projector headlamps

LED indicators inside headlamp Assist Side Interior Decoration: Patterned lm with Gloss black End nisher

Black centre console Around View Monitor (360 degree) with Birds eye view Others Waist moulding chrome Premium fabric seats with synthetic leather accents

Black leather with grey stitching on steering wheel Tyre pressure monitoring system Features carried over from XV variant LED front fog lamps

LED DRLs

Chrome outside door handles

16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels Matt chrome finished Audio system bezel ISOFIX points (across all variants) Driver seat height adjust

Seat back pockets

2 rear seat armrest cup holders (for all variants)

60:40 split rear seat (for all variants)

7-inch TFT screen instrument cluster with controls on steering wheel

Push button start/stop 8-inch touchscreen

Rear view camera with guidelines

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Features only on offer in the Turbo variant Hill Start Assist

Traction Control System

Hydraulic Brake Assist

Vehicle Dynamics Control Nissan Connect with 50+ connected car features and smartwatch connectivity (Optional) What the Tech Pack adds for Rs 38,000 Puddle lamps LED scuff plates

Ambient mood lighting Wireless smartphone charger

Air purifier JBL Speakers



Verdict

The XV Premium variant of the Magnite is fully geared towards giving you a premium experience, instead of adding to your driving experience. Features such as the 360-degree camera and tyre pressure monitoring system enhance your experience of driving the Magnite, but can’t be called must haves. And the Rs 77,000 premium they are asking for it doesn’t feel justified for all the added features. Therefore, you should go for the XV Premium variant of the Magnite if you want your car to have all the latest features possible, and you are not really constrained by budget.

