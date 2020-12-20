2020 Nissan Magnite XV Premium: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?
Should you really be looking at the top-spec XV Premium variant if you are planning to bring the Magnite home?
The Nissan Magnite’s pricing is such that even the top-spec automatic sells for under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). So does that mean you should just go for the top-spec variant? Or is it just giving you additional features that will pamper you but aren’t a must for everyday driving? We find out.
But before that, take a look at your engine options if you are going for the top XV Premium variant of the Magnite:
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol
|
1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol
|
1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol
|
Max Power
|
72PS @ 6250rom
|
100PS @ 5000rpm
|
100PS @ 5000rpm
|
Peak Torque
|
96Nm @ 3500rpm
|
160Nm @ 2800-3600 rpm
|
152Nm @ 2200-4400 rpm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
|
CVT
|
Price (XV Premium)
|
Rs 7.69 lakh*
|
Rs 8.59 lakh*
|
Rs 9.49 lakh*
|
Price difference from XV variant
|
Rs 87,000
|
Rs 78,000
|
Rs 77,000
|
Price with Tech Pack (XV Premium)
|
Rs 8.07 lakh*
|
Rs 8.97 lakh*
|
Rs 9.87 lakh*
* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi and inclusive of dual-tone paint charges
Now let’s take a look at what the top XV Premium variant of the Magnite offers in terms of features:
Summary: Premium variant, only for those looking to bring a fully loaded variant home.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Safety
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
Features carried over from XV variant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Features only on offer in the Turbo variant
|
|
|
What the Tech Pack adds for Rs 38,000
|
|
|
|
Verdict
The XV Premium variant of the Magnite is fully geared towards giving you a premium experience, instead of adding to your driving experience. Features such as the 360-degree camera and tyre pressure monitoring system enhance your experience of driving the Magnite, but can’t be called must haves. And the Rs 77,000 premium they are asking for it doesn’t feel justified for all the added features. Therefore, you should go for the XV Premium variant of the Magnite if you want your car to have all the latest features possible, and you are not really constrained by budget.
