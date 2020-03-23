  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNews2020 Maruti Dzire: Old vs New

2020 Maruti Dzire: Old vs New

Modified On Mar 23, 2020 01:44 PM By Saransh for Maruti Dzire

  • 22276 Views
  • Write a comment

The facelifted sedan gets subtle cosmetic updates along with an updated, more powerful engine

Pre-facelift Maruti Dzire
New Maruti Dzire

Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted Dzire at a starting price of Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The facelifted sedan not only gets updated styling, but also an updated, more powerful engine, better fuel economy, and some added features. So, let’s find how the 2020 Dzire differs from the outgoing model. 

Dimensions: 

Old

New

Length

3995mm

3995mm

Width 

1735mm

1735mm

Height

1515mm

1515mm

Wheelbase

2450mm

2450mm

Boot Space

378L

378L

  • Since it is just a facelift, the updated Dzire is identical to the outgoing model in terms of dimensions. 

Exterior: 

Pre-facelift Maruti Dzire front
New Maruti Dzire front

The 2020 Dzire gets minor styling updates. The most noticeable change comes at the front. It gets a redesigned bumper featuring a bigger grille, which also integrates the central air dam and the number plate housing. The side and rear profile of the updated sedan remain unchanged.

Interior: 

The interior also remains the same but gets a new lighter colour finish for the wooden elements. 

Features:

New Maruti Dzire cabin

Over features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, LED headlamps and auto AC with rear AC vents, the 2020 Dzire also gets a new 4.2-inch coloured MID from the Baleno and a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The facelifted Dzire also gets auto folding ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors), cruise control, and added safety for AMT variants in the form of hill hold control and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). 

Engine: 

The most important update on the 2020 Dzire comes under its hood. Instead of the earlier 1.2-litre unit (83PS/113Nm), it gets Baleno’s new 1.2-litre DualJet unit. It makes 90PS and 113Nm, coupled to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. With the new engine, the Dzire also gets idle auto start/stop (switches off the engine whenever the car is idle), making it a more frugal car than it already was. Here is a comparison:

Old

New

Petrol MT

21.21kmpl

23.26kmpl (+2.05kmpl)

Petrol AMT

21.21kmpl

24.12kmpl (+2.91kmpl)

Price:

Variant

Old

New

LXI

Rs 5.83 lakh

Rs 5.89 lakh (+Rs 5,000)

VXI

Rs 6.73 lakh

Rs 6.79 lakh (+Rs 6,000)

VXI AGS

Rs 7.20 lakh

Rs 7.32 lakh (+Rs 12,000)

ZXI

Rs 7.32 lakh

Rs 7.48 lakh (+Rs 16,000)

ZXI AGS

Rs 7.79 lakh

Rs 8.01 lakh (+Rs 22,000)

ZXI+

Rs 8.22 lakh

Rs 8.28 lakh (+Rs 6,000)

ZXI+ AGS

Rs 8.69 lakh

Rs 8.81 lakh (+Rs 12,000)

New Maruti Dzire rear

  • With the update, the prices of the manual Dzire have gone up by up to Rs 16,000.

  • Prices of the AMT variants have increased by up to Rs 22,000.

Read More on : Maruti Swift Dzire on road price

S
Published by
Saransh

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift Dzire

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?