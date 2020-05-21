2020 Hyundai Verna Variants Explained: Which One To Buy?

Modified On May 21, 2020 07:06 PM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Verna

Three engines and four variant options, but which one is best for you?

Hyundai has launched the Verna facelift at prices ranging between Rs 9.30 lakh and Rs 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It has seen quite an update in terms of engine and transmission options. The features, though, aren’t much of a step up and as we go about explaining the variants, you’ll get to know more about them. First things first, here are the ex-showroom Delhi prices:

Variants Petrol Variants Diesel S Rs 9.31 lakh S+ Rs 10.65 lakh SX Rs 10.70 lakh SX Rs 12.05 lakh SX CVT Rs 11.95 lakh SX AT Rs 13.20 lakh SX(O) Rs 12.60 lakh SX(O) Rs 13.95 lakh SX(O) CVT Rs 13.85 lakh SX(O) AT Rs 15.10 lakh SX(O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Rs 13.99 lakh

The updated Verna is powered by a mixture of the Venue and the Creta’s engines. Here are the details:

Engine 1.5-litre Petrol 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115PS 120PS 115PS Torque 144Nm 172Nm 250Nm Transmission 6MT/CVT 7-speed DCT 6MT/AT

Now, here’s the colour palette of the 2020 Hyundai Verna:

Starry Night

Typhoon Silver

Fiery Red

Titan Grey

Polar White

Phantom Black

Before we begin listing out the variant-wise features, let’s take a look at the standard safety net of the Verna facelift.

Safety Features

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Day/night ORVM

Impact-sensing auto unlock

Speed-sensing door locks

Speed alert system

Seatbelt reminder and pretensioner (front occupants)

ISOFIX

Now, let’s find out which variant offers the most value for money.

Hyundai Verna S/S+: For those on a strict budget

S/S+* Petrol Diesel Price Rs 9.31 lakh Rs 10.65 lakh

*S is for petrol, while S+* is for diesel

Exterior: Halogen headlamps, dark chrome grille, body-coloured door handle and ORVM (outside rearview mirrors), wheel covers, and turn indicator on outside rearview mirror

Interior: Dual-tone interior layout, fabric trim and upholstery, front and rear map pockets, sunglass holder, and passenger-seat back pocket.

Convenience: Analogue instrument cluster, front armrest with storage and rear one with cupholders, front adjustable headrests, manual AC, foldable key, all power windows, rear AC vents, glove box cooling, electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto down driver power window, front and rear USB charging ports with a 12V socket, tilt steering, and passenger vanity mirror.

Audio: 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, Bluetooth, steering integrated audio controls, and door speakers.

Verdict

There’s nothing quite entry-level about the Verna S. It is packed with almost all the features you’d want in a modern-day car for your everyday needs. Neither does it look budget from the outside nor does it feel lacking on the inside. Since it’s the starting point, it does miss out on the luxury factor you’d expect from a compact sedan, especially when you consider that the diesel version will be around Rs 13 lakh or more on road.

Moreover, it’s for those who do not require a height-adjustable driver seat and power-folding ORVMs which are a boon in tight spaces. Buy this variant only if you are extending your budget from a smaller car or cannot stretch it any further.

Hyundai Verna SX: Entry point for automatic option

SX Petrol Diesel Price (AT) Rs 10.70 lakh (Rs 11.95 lakh) Rs 12.05 lakh (Rs 13.20 lakh) Premium over last variant (Extra for AT) Rs 1.39 lakh (Rs 1.25 lakh) Rs 1.40 lakh (Rs 1.15 lakh)

Safety: Front projector fog lamps, rear parking camera, auto dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror), height-adjustable front seatbelts, and rear defogger with timer.

Exterior: Auto projector headlamps with cornering function and LED DRLs, chrome door handles, and 16-inch grey alloy wheels.

Interior: Leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob, trunk lid covering pad, and 4.2-inch digital MID.

Convenience: Key fob, height-adjustable driver seat, electric sunroof, smart trunk, push button start/stop, wireless phone charge, driver rearview monitor, cruise control, electric folding ORVM, rear sunblinds, and auto up/down driver power window switch.

Audio: Front tweeters

Verdict

If your eyes are set on a well-loaded Verna, the SX fits the bill well enough with a generous dose of feel-good features over the last variant. Sure, the premium is a substantial Rs 1.40 lakh but it gets the equipment to make your ownership experience a memorable one.

However, this is not a one-size-fits-all option. It will be a better buy for a purchaser of a petrol-powered Verna or for those looking for the most affordable automatic variant of the sedan. Also, if you often travel interstate with your entire family, we would suggest you stretch your budget for the next variant purely for the additional safety features.

Hyundai Verna SX(O): Our choice as a family car, laden with tech and safety features

SX(O) Petrol Diesel Price (AT) Rs 12.60 lakh (Rs 13.85 lakh) Rs 13.95 lakh (Rs 15.10 lakh) Premium over last variant (Extra for AT) Rs 1.90 lakh (Rs 1.25 lakh) Rs 1.90 lakh (Rs 1.15 lakh)

Safety: Side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, telematics, tyre pressure monitoring system, burglar alarm.

Exterior: Full LED headlights and diamond-cut alloy wheels

Interior: Leather door trim and upholstery, driver seat back pocket and rear adjustable headrests.

Convenience: BlueLink connected technology with features like remote engine start-stop and cabin pre-cool, front ventilated seats, telescopic steering adjust, luggage hook, and net in the boot.

Verdict

We recommend this variant only for the additional safety features that it offers. It’s a massive Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the SX but as it turns out, these safety features are like additional insurance that you don’t have to renew every year. That said, Hyundai could have kept the premium for this variant lower by around Rs 40,000 or so which would have made it a much sweeter deal in our books. If you have the budget, go for it but only in the diesel guise.

If you’ve wanted to buy the petrol SX(O) variant, we would like to draw your attention towards the SX(O) turbo petrol. If you like spending time behind the wheel, you are likely to appreciate the 1.0-litre paired with DCT more than the commuter-ish 1.5-litre with a CVT.

Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo (Petrol Only): One for the driving pleasure

SX(O) Turbo Rs 13.99 lakh Premium over SX(O) AT Petrol Rs 14,000

Safety: Front parking sensors and rear disc brakes.

Exterior: Glossy black front grille, dual tip exhaust and blacked-out ORVM.

Interior: All black with red accents and paddle shifters.

Verdict

This Verna SX(O) turbo petrol is the sportiest sedan in its class at the moment. At a premium of Rs 14,000, you not only get a more powerful and torquier engine mated to a 7-speed DCT but also paddle shifters to enjoy your drive. Besides the mechanical upgrade, it looks sportier and gets a couple more safety features as well.

Read More on : Verna on road price