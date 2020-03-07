2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Interior Detailed

Published On Mar 07, 2020 11:00 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta 2020

New turbo-petrol Creta gets sportier interiors than other engine variants

New-gen Creta to get turbo-petrol engine option in top-spec variants.

Turbo-powered variant gets an all-black interior theme with red accents and red stitching.

Other engined variants of new Creta get dual-tone interior theme that looks less sporty but still premium.

Top-spec Creta gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Lower variants to get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and analogue dials with a smaller MID in the instrument cluster.

The second-gen Hyundai Creta for India has been unveiled in its entirety and it is due to be launched on March 17. It features an all-new design, interiors, and engines. The new Creta will also be sportier than the outgoing model thanks to the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine which it shares with the Kia Seltos. We recently got a close look at its interior in the top-spec turbo-petrol SX(O) variant to see what’ll be different from the other engine variants.

Hyundai offers the new turbo-petrol powered Creta with an all-black interior as opposed to the dual-tone black and cream-white interior theme for the other engine variants. It also adds red accents around the air vents and for the cross-stitching on the leather upholstery. This keeps it in theme with other Hyundai turbo-petrol powered variants like the Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

The Creta offers its 1.4-litre turbo engine with only a 7-speed DCT automatic with paddle shifters. Meanwhile, the Seltos GT Line variants that use the same engine miss out on the paddle shifters but do get the option of a 6-speed manual gearbox as well. The DCT gear selector is flanked by controls for the electronic parking brake, ventilated front seats, rearview monitor and drive selector in the top-spec SX(O) variant.

The SX(O) variant gets the most premium features like the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 7-inch colour display for its semi-digital instrument cluster. Lower-spec variants are equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen system and a typical instrument cluster with analogue dials flanking a smaller MID. The SX(O) variant also comes equipped with an auto air purifier positioned on the centre console behind the front armrest that features a display and touch capacitive controls. It is similar to the Kia Seltos but in a different design. It also has rear AC vents, which feature red accents in the turbo variant, with a rear charging port.

Hyundai has also equipped the second-gen Creta with its latest BlueLink connected car tech features with voice commands, a premium Bose sound system as well as a panoramic sunroof, which will be offered in the top-spec variant. It also gets rear sunshades housed in the rear door panels. The 2020 Creta will be available in five variants - E, EX, S, SX and SX(O), and the engine-variant options have also been revealed.

Apart from the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit, the new Creta gets a choice of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, both mated to a 6-speed manual. The naturally-aspirated petrol unit gets the option of a CVT automatic while the diesel can be had with a 6-speed AT. The 2020 Creta is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh. It will continue to be Hyundai’s rival to the Kia Seltos, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks and some variants of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector as well.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta diesel