2020 BMW X1 Facelift Launched, Prices Start At Rs 35.90 Lakh

Published On Mar 05, 2020 08:13 PM By Saransh for BMW X1

Gets a set of BS6 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

Priced from Rs 35.90 lakh to Rs 42.90 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Gets subtle cosmetic updates along with additional features.

Unlike the pre-facelift model, it is offered in a 2WD configuration only.

Rivals Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40.

BMW has launched the facelifted X1 in India. It is available in three variants: SportX, xLine and M Sport, priced from Rs 35.90 lakh to Rs 42.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The updated X1 continues to come with a set of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines as before but all in BS6 avatars. =

Here is the detailed price list:

Petrol (sDrive20i) Diesel (sDrive20d) SportX Rs 35.90 lakh - Xline Rs 38.70 lakh Rs 39.90 lakh M Sport - Rs 42.90 lakh

The 2.0-litre petrol engine makes 192PS and 280Nm; the 2.0-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, is good for 190PS and 400Nm. Where the petrol engine is offered with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox, the diesel engine is available with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

The facelifted X1 is largely similar to the pre-facelift model except for some minor updates. Up front, it features a new single-piece kidney grille, slightly tweaked headlamps and new front bumper with updated fog lamps housing. Similarly, the side and rear profiles also remain largely unchanged save for a new set of alloys and updated rear bumper and tail lamps.

A similar treatment is visible inside as well. The layout remains unaltered, with new upholstery. The MSport variant continues to get an M aerodynamics package with elements like sportier front and rear bumpers and side skirts. It also has elements like gloss black finish on the front grille, ‘M’ logo on front fenders and ‘M’ lettering on the door sills.

The facelifted X1 gets safety features like six airbags, electronic parking brake, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchors and run flat tyres. Other features on offer include a panoramic sunroof, auto LED headlamps, rain sensing wipers, dual zone climate control with rear AC vents, ambient lighting, reclinable rear seat, parking camera, power adjustable front seats, 5.7-inch driver’s display and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay.

The facelift X1 continues to rival other premium compact SUVs like the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Volvo XC40.

