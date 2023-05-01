10 Best EVs With Highest Range In The Market

Modified On May 02, 2023 01:11 PM By Shruti for Mercedes-Benz EQS

When money is no objection, these are the EVs you can choose from for the most range between recharges

The adoption of electric vehicles in India has been slow but steady, with several manufacturers slowly expanding their range of electric cars on offer. As the input costs of EVs continue to come down with increased localisation and more energy efficient technologies, we can expect the ratio of range and affordability to become more level. Until then, these are the 10 best electric cars with the maximum range offered in India:

Model Name Claimed Range Mercedes-Benz EQS 857km Kia EV6 708km BMW i7 625km Hyundai Ioniq 5 631km BMW i4 590km BYD Atto 3 521km Audi e-tron GT 500km Audi e-tron (SUV) 484km Jaguar I-Pace 470km MG ZS EV 461km

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Claimed range: 857km

Mercedes-Benz will use a 400V electric architecture. Moreover, the battery comes with a 10-year or 250,000 km warranty.

The EQS is offered with a 107.8kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 857km.

Kia EV6

Claimed range: 708km

The EV6 comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and has a claimed driving range of 708 km on a single charge.

Kia offers EV6 in two variants: GT Line and GT Line AWD.

The AWD variant uses two electric motors for a peak output of 325PS and 605Nm. The EV6 supports both AC and DC fast charging (over 100kW).

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Claimed range: 631km

The IONIQ 5 comes with a 72.6kWh battery pack mated to a single motor churning out 217PS and 350Nm.

It offers an ARAI claimed range of 631km.

IONIQ 5 users only need to charge the vehicle for five minutes to get 100 km of range, according to WLTP.

BMW i7

Claimed range: 625km

The i7 xDrive 60 model of BMW boasts an impressive 544hp and 745Nm output generated by its two electric motors on each axle.

According to BMW, the i7 can achieve 0-100kph in 4.7 seconds and has a maximum speed limit of 239kph.

The electric 7 series can charge up to 11kW on an AC system and up to 195kW on a DC system.

BMW i4

Claimed range: 590km

The BMW i4 has to have two battery pack options - an 80 kWh battery pack and a smaller 63 kWh battery pack.

The i4 will feature a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle and a dual-motor setup with one motor mounted on each axle.

It is based on the 3 Series with a similar set of features including the curved integrated displays on the dashboard.

BYD Atto 3

Claimed range: 521km

The Atto 3 features a 60.48kWh battery pack with BYD’s Blade Battery technology.

The front-wheel-drive Atto 3 is driven by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor generating 204hp and 310Nm. It can be charged up to 80% in just 50 minutes using an 80kW DC fast charger.

Audi e-tron GT

Claimed range: 500km

The electric powertrain of the e-tron GT consists of two electric motors (one at the front and one at the rear). The Audi e-tron GT provides an impressive range of over 500km on a single charge (according to ARAI) from its 93kWh battery pack.

There’s also the sportier RS e-tron GT that produces an outstanding 637hp and 830Nm of torque, and has a claimed range of 481km.

Audi e-tron (SUV)

Claimed range: Up to 484km

The debut electric offering from Audi, the e-tron SUV, is offered in a single variant in India featuring a 95kWh battery pack.

It has a dual electric motor setup, rated at 408PS and 664Nm of peak performance.

There’s also a different coupe-styled body shape option, the e-tron Sportback. It is due to get facelifted and updated later this year.

Jaguar I-Pace

Claimed range: 470km

The Jaguar I-Pace is an all-electric SUV with a 90 kWh battery pack, dual electric motors, and a combined output of 394 hp and 696 Nm of torque.

It is one of the first sporty and luxury electric SUVs to enter the Indian market and it still stands out for its design in the increasingly busy segment.

MG ZS EV

Claimed range: 461km

The MG ZS EV is a compact SUV with a 44.5 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor producing 143 hp and 353 Nm of torque.

The most affordable option on this list comes from the lineup of MG which has been updated to offer more range since it first debuted in India.

