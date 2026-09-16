5 Things We Learnt After Driving The BMW i5 LWB: Pros & Cons Explained

BMW India finished a close second in the luxury segment last year, and it now wants to take the lead. For the same reason, the carmaker has been heavily focusing on EVs and long-wheelbase versions of its cars, and by combining both, we now have the i5 LWB on sale.

With a price of Rs 79.60 lakh (ex-showroom), it makes a compelling case for itself over its petrol-powered rivals, and we finally got to drive it and understand why. So if you’re considering one, here are some reasons to buy it, and some not:

Sharp Looks

Admittedly, with its latest generation of cars, BMW has moved towards edgy and sporty instead of the understatedness that its designs embodied previously. And we are happy to report that the i5 LWB is one of the better ones from the bunch. Plainly, it remains nearly identical to the petrol 5 Series (barring the ‘i’ badge on the grille, alloy wheels and green registration plates), which means it looks sharp and sporty, yet elegant without going too overboard.

A Spacious Backseat…

A big reason for the recent focus on ‘long-wheelbase’ versions has been chauffeur-driven buyers who still form a big chunk of this segment’s audience, and the i5 LWB’s back seat isn’t a bad place to be in at all. The seat itself is incredibly spacious, and the materials and design used in the cabin give it a high-quality feel that's worth the money you pay for it.

..But Not A Fancy One

Space on offer is generous, but the rear seat does lack some critical features that you find on cars half the price, and keeps its arch rival, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, far ahead in this department. For starters, there is no ‘Boss Mode’ to push the front seat forward, no electronic adjustment or calf support for the seats, and not even window sunshades! The rear seats also miss out on the ventilation function, which will be sorely missed in our summers.

*Image of Mercedes-Benz E-Class for representation

Jack Of Two Trades

Get behind the wheel, and you realise the i5 LWB is as much of a driver’s car as it is the family’s. Unlike the petrol 5 Series, you get adaptive air suspension at the rear, which helps make drives a whole lot more comfortable and rounds off bumps and potholes well despite the low-profile tyres and 20-inch alloy wheels. For the driver too, it feels like a true BMW with instantaneous acceleration and precise steering, which gives it a sporty character whenever you desire it.

Space For A True Top End

For India, BMW is offering the i5 LWB in just a single eDrive 50 variant. And while there is a limited ‘First Edition’ on offer, tweaks are limited to cosmetic and some of the major feature misses give us a feeling that there is space left for a true top-end i5 LWB. Given the evolving preferences towards the premium variants, this is something that BMW should have offered for buyers willing to pay a premium for the fully-loaded experience.

CarDekho Says…

The BMW i5 LWB offers a balanced package compared to a lot of EVs, taking a calmer and more traditional approach with its styling and the old-school luxury touches. It is smooth, refined, comfortable and well-priced, which should make it a popular pick amongst most buyers. That said, it also carries the true BMW DNA with its poised handling and fun nature, alongside all the latest tech that still keeps it feeling like a true BMW. Couple that to a reasonable price, which may make it cheaper on-road in some states than the petrol 530Li, and there’s no doubt the carmaker has another winner here. With that in mind, it’s still far from perfect, but none of its misses proves to be dealbreakers.

What are your opinions on the BMW i5 LWB? Let us know in the comments below!