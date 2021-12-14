You Can Now Have An Electric Ignis For Rs 12.50 Lakh, But Not From Maruti

Published On Dec 14, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Maruti Ignis

The MY21 Ignis is being converted to an EV by Northway and has a minimum range of 120km

Despite Maruti not offering an EV in India just yet, you can bring home an electric Ignis for Rs 12.50 lakh. Pune-based firm Bhartiya Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Northway Motorsport are offering the 2021 Ignis with an EV powertrain using a conversion kit of their own design.

There are two battery packs available, and while their capacity is unspecified, one has a range of 120km while the other has a range of 240km. BEV has also said that the car’s electric motor will make 170 Nm, and will be capable of hitting a top speed of 140kmph. Depending on the battery pack you pick, it will take from four to eight hours to slow charge the battery using a normal power socket. An express charger can be specced as an optional extra. A unique aspect of this EV is that it still has a manual gearbox and the choice of gear helps control the amount of regenerative braking when you lift off the accelerator.

The smaller battery pack option with a 120km range is priced at Rs 12.50 lakh, whereas the larger unit with a 240km range is priced at Rs 14.50 lakh. BEV is using the Alpha MT variant of the Ignis for this conversion, and the total cost includes the price of a brand new Ignis with an ICE (internal combustion engine). The Ignis Alpha MT currently has an ex-showroom price of Rs 6.96 lakh, so the long-range EV conversion costs more than double that.

Safety features of the Ignis like ABS, EBD and dual airbags will continue to be a part of the package. Of course, the original manufacturer warranty will be void in such a conversion, but BEV is offering a 2-year/60,000km coverage on the electric powertrain.

From the time the full payment is made, it will take BEV two to three months to process the order and deliver the car. You can either give them a MY21 Alpha MT Ignis that you bought, or they can buy one for you. As retrofitted EV kits have no subsidy, you can’t avail any such benefits for the conversion. Also, the components removed during the conversion are kept by Northway and BEV.

While currently BEV is only working on MY21 Ignis, it is working on homologating Ignis models from MY2017 onwards, which means a lot more users with older cars will be able to retrofit their Ignis with an EV powertrain.

