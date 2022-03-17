Published On Mar 17, 2022 05:52 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

Kia is offering two aftersales packages for customers: Premium (for 4 years) and Luxury (for 5 years)

The aftersales packages cover periodic maintenance, extended warranty, and even roadside assistance.

Additional benefits include inflation protection in service cost and pan-India validity.

Kia has also rolled out more schemes to cover accidental repair options and engine protection due to incorrect refuelling.

Finance options include 10 percent cashback on online booking and on-road financing.

Kia has priced the Carens from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

Kia India has introduced new sales and aftersales initiatives for Carens’ customers. It has also introduced a couple of finance options for them as well.

The aftersales package – called My Convenience Plus – covers periodic maintenance, extended warranty, and even roadside assistance including protection for the tyre alloy. There are two package options available: Premium (for a 4-year coverage) and Luxury (for 5 years). It also gives more benefits to customers such as inflation protection in service cost, pan-India validity, personalisation, transparency, and flexibility. Kia offers the MPV with a standard 3-year/ unlimited km warranty.

Additionally, the carmaker is also rolling out the following schemes:

Care Shield: To provide an accidental repair option

Care Shield+: Reimbursement of expenses up to Rs 1 lakh, incurred while defending legal claim as result of an accident for up to two such events.

Convenience of engine protection arising from incorrect refuelling by customer.

Customers can also opt for various finance schemes including 10 percent cashback on online booking (with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards), on-road financing starting at 7.1 percent, and 100 percent processing charge waiver with select partners.

The Carens is Kia’s second MPV for India and is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options along with manual and automatic gearboxes. It gets all the bells and whistles including ventilated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, a single-pane sunroof, and a strong standard safety net.

Kia has priced its MPV from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The Carens goes up against the Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga and XL6, and even the Toyota Innova Crysta.

