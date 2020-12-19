Published On Dec 19, 2020 11:23 AM By Tarun for Tata Harrier

Jeep Compass offers the most savings ahead of the launch of its facelift next year

The mid-size SUV segment gets a variety of discounts and offers for year-end. It includes the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500. Since the Hector was a relatively new addition this time last year it didn’t get any year-end offers then, but this time it does. So if you are planning to buy any of these SUVs, then check out the savings that you can get in December 2020.

Note: Buying a MY2020 model at this time of the year will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

MG Hector / Hector Plus

Offers Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 40,000 Corporate Benefits - Additional Offers Up to Rs 25,000 Total Up to Rs 40,000

MG has announced special Christmas surprise benefits for Hector and Hector Plus till stocks last. The Hector Plus is the three-row, six-seater version of the standard Hector.

You can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 40,000 for your old car.

For non-exchange customers, MG is offering free accessories of up to Rs 25,000.

The two offers cannot be clubbed together here.

Prices of Hector start at Rs 12.83 Lakhs going up to Rs 16.88 Lakh. Hector Plus is priced from Rs 13.73 Lakh up to Rs 18.68 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Harrier

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Corporate Benefits - Additional Offers - Total Up to Rs 65,000

Tata Harrier offers a little more savings than its MG rival this December with both a cash discount and exchange bonus, wherein you can save up to Rs 65,000.

However, Camo and Dark Editions of the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants are applicable only for an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000.

The Harrier also gets the choice of a torque converter automatic gearbox paired with its existing 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine.

Harrier is priced from Rs 13.84 Lakhs to Rs 20.20 Lakhs (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Jeep Compass

Offers Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus - Corporate Benefits - Additional Offers Up to Rs 2 Lakh Total Up to Rs 2 Lakh

Jeep is offering the highest savings of up to Rs 2 Lakh Trailhawk for the Compass.

Regular variants of the premium offering are available only with benefits of up to Rs 1.5 Lakh.

The offers consist of cash discounts, loyalty bonus, exchange bonuses and free accessories.

Prices of Jeep Compass start at Rs 16.49 Lakhs and go up to Rs 25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Mahindra XUV500

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 12,760 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Corporate Benefits Up to Rs 9,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 56,760

The exchange bonus applies to all variants of the XUV500 while other offers vary depending on the trim.

If you are going for the W5 or W7 trim, you can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 11,840. For the W9 and W11 trims, this discount goes up to Rs 12,760.

Additional offers include accessories worth Rs 5,000 which you only get on the top-end W9 and W11 trims.

The total benefits available total up to Rs 56,760, but only if you buy the top two trims.

Prices of XUV500 start from Rs 13.58 Lakhs up to Rs 19.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

In 2021, Mahindra is going to launch the new generation XUV500 which will see a fresh platform, new styling and many new features onboard.

Final Takeaway

If you are going for the Jeep Compass, now seems to be a great time thanks to the highest savings offered in the segment--but note that its facelift is due to launch in January 2021. Followed by that you have the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500. MG Hector is still very popular so its offers are only valid still stocks last or December 31, whichever is first.

