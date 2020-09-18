Which Sub-4m Sedan Gets The Best Offers In September 2020?
If you’re looking to buy a new sub-4m sedan, you could avail a range of discounts depending on the model
The sub-4m sedan is still a popular segment in the Indian automotive space even with the SUV craze going on. While the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been the best selling model in this segment for some time now, there are plenty alternatives for those to look for something else in their sub-4m sedan. In case you’re looking to buy one soon, here’s the compiled list of offers and discounts available in the segment for the month of September:
Maruti Dzire
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange bonus
|
Rs 25,000
|
Corporate discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total benefits
|
Up to Rs 40,000
-
The petrol-only Dzire received a mild facelift earlier this year and it is currently offered with the most savings of upto Rs 40,000.
-
In case you fancy a pre-facelift version, Maruti is offering it with a consumer discount of Rs 25,000 which takes the total savings upto Rs 55,000.
-
There is also a special edition variant of the Dzire that costs an extra Rs 3,500 which is only available with the exchange bonus and corporate discount.
Honda Amaze
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash discount
|
Rs 3,000 (non-exchange only)
|
Exchange bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Extended warranty (4th & 5th year)
|
Worth Rs 12,000
|
Total benefits
|
Up to Rs 27,000
-
The Honda Amaze still offers the choice of petrol and diesel engines and is a relatively premium offering in this segment.
-
The actual discount on its price is only Rs 15,000 at most as an exchange bonus. In case you’re not availing this offer, you only get Rs 3,000 off.
-
However, it is being offered with an extended warranty package worth Rs 12,000 which takes the total worth of the Honda offers up to Rs 27,000.
Hyundai Aura
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total benefits
|
Rs 20,000
-
The Hyundai Aura is the newest entrant to the segment. It is available with the least savings of its rivals.
Ford Aspire
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
6-month EMI Skip payment plan
|
EMI of Rs 2,394 per lakh per month
|
Step-up payment plan
|
EMI of Rs 1,777 per lakh per month
-
Unlike other models listed here, the Aspire doesn’t get any direct discounts on its price.
-
Instead, it is offered with two special finance schemes that would make it easier to acquire.
-
These finance options are available for a 5-year loan tenure. The 6-month EMI skip payment plan allows the buyer to start paying the EMIs only after a 6-month period.
-
Meanwhile, the step-up payment scheme increases the monthly installments by around 10 per cent every year till the end of the loan tenure.
Tata Tigor
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash discount
|
Rs 15,000
|
Exchange bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate discount
|
Rs 7,000
|
Total benefits
|
Rs 37,000
-
The Tigor is the most affordable offering on this list, priced between Rs 5.39 lakh and Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
-
It was given a facelift at the start of the year that included minor cosmetic changes and a few feature updates.
-
The Tigor is a petrol-only offering, like the Maruti Dzire.
