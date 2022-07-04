Modified On Jul 05, 2022 02:01 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra Scorpio N

The versatile Scorpio N will be a canvas for modifications for buyers

The Mahindra Scorpio N hasn’t reached its customers yet, but its all-new design is the perfect fodder for digital artists, who have come up with various modification ideas for the SUV. From the sensible and functional to the downright insane, we’ve compiled a list of all the 3D concept renders that put the Scorpio N in a new light.

Scorpio N modified for overlanding

With an off-roading front bumper and all-terrain tyres, this Mahindra Scorpio N is kitted out to take on the wilderness. It has a lift kit for better ground clearance and a roof rack to make up for the lack of storage space with all seats up. The blacked-out front grille and square LED DRLs add stealth to the SUV; this is a mod that we could surely see in real life after the Scorpio N reaches customers.

A Scorpio for going off the beaten trail

Another overlanding Scorpio render from NStreet Designs has custom bumpers with chunky skid plates and a snorkel to wade through deep river crossings. It has a roof rack to carry supplies and spares and LED running lights on the roof and front bumper to enhance visibility. Oh, and don’t miss the second full-size spare tyre mounted over the tailgate!

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio Getaway?

It must be said, the new Scorpio N makes for a good-looking pickup truck. Abin Designs’ concept has a short bed, thick black side cladding and stock-looking alloy wheels. It makes for the perfect lifestyle pickup for those looking for a less expensive alternative to the Toyota Hilux or Isuzu V-Cross. Mahindra does offer the Scorpio Getaway in select overseas markets, but it’s unlikely that the Scorpio-based pickup truck will be resurrected in India anytime soon.

Image source

Track-ready Scorpio N racing SUV

Mahindra’s new Scorpio N is better at handling in the curves than its predecessor, but the carmaker must have never thought of it as a track scorcher. Vishnu Suresh of Zephyr Designs has reimagined the SUV as a lowered, widebody racer with blacked-out exterior trim and custom bumpers and fenders. Moreover, the artist has somehow managed to fit a 6.2-litre Hemi V8, which produces over 700PS!

Scorpio N ready to rally

Alpha Renders’ creation has functional modifications for off-roading without adding too much flash. You get a bright blue paintwork, metal roof rack with a light bar and big all-terrain tyres mounted on custom off-roading wheels. The front fascia features a pair of rally driving lights and LED lamps, and a snorkel juts out from the driver’s side fender for better water wading capability.

Image source

A sports edition SUV Mahindra should build

The Scorpio N Sports Edition concept from Bimble Designs takes the sporty quotient up a notch without taking away the ground clearance or character of the SUV. It’s finished in a bright Ruby Red, with a carbon fibre bonnet, trim bits and fender flares. In a mod that we’ll surely see in the real world, the Sports Edition Scorpio N has massive 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels with red pinstripes.

While we wait for the Scorpio N to make it to our roads, the above renders make us excited to see how owners will modify their own SUVs to suit their needs. Which Scorpio concept caught your attention? Let us know in the comments.

