Weekly Car News That Mattered: Spy Shots Of Upcoming Models, Imminent Launches, And More

Published On Jan 02, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The week between Christmas and New Year gave us some spy photos of upcoming models, and the Government provided some relief to carmakers with an important decision

The last week of 2021 was replete with spy shots of multiple upcoming models, including the Toyota Hilux and the facelifted Maruti Baleno. During the same period, the Government of India also detailed its plans of subsidising chip manufacturing.

Here are all the details:

2022 Kia Seltos Spied Again: With still some time away from its official unveiling, the facelifted Kia Seltos was spied again, this time revealing more design details. Expect it to come to India by the second half of 2022, with possibly the same powertrain options.

Toyota Hilux Spotted At Dealership: The Toyota Hilux will mark the carmaker’s entry into India’s pickup truck segment. Ahead of its likely launch in January 2022, the Hilux was recently spotted in a white shade at a dealership in Nagaland.

Facelifted Maruti Baleno Spied During TVC Shoot: Maruti will be coming out with multiple new launches in 2022, one of them being the facelifted Baleno. The updated premium hatchback was recently spied undisguised during a TVC shoot, giving us an idea of its design details.

GOI’s Plan To Subsidise Chip Manufacturing: One of the biggest problems currently plaguing the Indian automotive industry is the shortage of semiconductors. To address this, the government has formulated detailed plans to subsidise chip manufacturing.

Flex Fuel Cars’ Timeline Fixed: Nitin Gadkari has advised carmakers to start the production of flex fuel vehicles and flex fuel hybrids in India. We also have a specific timeline on when these could hit the roads.

2022 Audi Q7 Details Out: Audi will launch the facelifted Q7 in India in January 2022. All this while, we only knew about the SUV’s powertrains and feature changes. But now, we have confirmation on the facelifted Q7’s variant-wise features and colour options, along with the unofficial booking amount.

Kia Carens’ Bookings: January 2022 will see Kia launch the Carens, the Hyundai Alcazar’s platform sibling. We already know how it looks and even have a fair idea of what to expect in terms of engine options and features. For those planning to book the Carens, January 14 is when Kia starts accepting bookings for the MPV.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq Launch Date Revealed: Skoda has confirmed that the 2022 Kodiaq will go on sale in India on January 14. Until then, we suggest you read our story to know more about the SUV.