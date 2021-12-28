HomeNew CarsNewsGadkari’s Nudge For Carmakers To Manufacture Flex-fuel Vehicles In India
Gadkari’s Nudge For Carmakers To Manufacture Flex-fuel Vehicles In India

Modified On Dec 29, 2021 09:10 AM By Rohit

The union minister’s prod comes amid increasing greenhouse gas emissions, and is thought to reduce India’s total projected carbon emissions by a billion tonnes by 2030

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has called on carmakers to start manufacturing flex-fuel vehicles and flex-fuel hybrids in India, while saying the same will be commute-ready within six months.

The union minister’s prod comes amid increasing greenhouse gas emissions, and is aimed at reducing India’s total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways says that such vehicles can run on 100 percent petrol or 100 percent bio-ethanol and their blends, and flex fuel hybrids can also utilise strong hybrid electric tech. 

Flex fuels are a blend of petrol and ethanol (or methanol) and will be considerably cheaper than petrol. Ethanol, commonly known as biofuel, is a pure form of alcohol made from sugarcane, among other things.

Carmakers have yet to share their plans of adopting this technology, but Maruti has already confirmed that its lineup will consist of the same going forward. While Gadkari has claimed that the cost of vehicles won’t go up much once flex fuel is implemented, we still aren’t sure how carmakers plan to go ahead with it. That’s because it requires certain additions to existing powertrains.

R
Published by
Rohit
2 comments
1
M
mubin shaikh
Dec 29, 2021 1:30:28 PM

Is it going to increase prices of flex for aam admi?

    1
    A
    aderu sundara ramaiah
    Dec 29, 2021 11:45:04 AM

    We are very proud of to make green zone and not to increase vehicle price.

