Watch Video: Which Engine Option Of Maruti Victoris Is The Right One For You?
Published On Sep 24, 2025 03:46 PM By Aniruthan
Maruti offers the Victoris with three powertrain options: 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol, 1.5-litre CNG, and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid
The Maruti Victoris is the newest compact SUV in Maruti’s lineup, retailed via its Arena chain of dealerships. This compact SUV is being offered in a variety of powertrain options, including mild-hybrid petrol, strong hybrid, and even a CNG. The mild-hybrid petrol also comes with an optional AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain.
With so many choices on offer, deciding on the right one can be a challenge for customers. But before we get into which powertrain is best for you, let’s first check out the detailed powertrain specifications for the Maruti Victoris:
Engine Specifications
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre strong hybrid engine
|
1.5-litre petrol+CNG option
|
Power
|
103 PS
|
116 PS (combined)
|
88 PS
|
Torque
|
139 Nm
|
141 Nm
|
121.5 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
e-CVT
|
5-speed MT
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive (AT Only)
|
Front-wheel-drive
|
Front-wheel-drive
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT), 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)
|
28.65 kmpl
|
27.02 km/kg
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
CVT - Continuously variable automatic transmission
Which One Is Best For You?
Watch the CarDekho reel below to understand which powertrain of the Maruti Victoris best suits your needs:
As demonstrated in the video, the regular 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine is ideal for both city commutes and highway cruising, offering a smooth and refined driving experience. The manual transmission is easy to use, though the 6-speed automatic adds an extra layer of convenience. If you’re looking for a more cost-effective alternative with the manual, the CNG variant is a solid choice. Thanks to its underbody CNG tank, the Victoris also manages to retain full boot space, which is a notable advantage.
The mild hybrid petrol also comes with an optional AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain with automatic transmission, but do note that it’s best to handle mild off-road and uneven terrain with ease. Also, if you don't have a budget cap and are looking for performance and good efficiency, the strong hybrid should be your ideal choice.
Features And Safety
The Maruti Victoris comes with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display (HUD), an 8-speaker Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos support, a wireless phone charger and auto AC with rear vents. Other features on board are a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, 64-colour ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.
In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags (as standard), hill descent control, a 360-degree camera, disc brakes on all wheels, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite (limited to petrol-AT variants). The Victoris has also achieved a 5-star safety rating in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests.
Price Range and Rivals
It is priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India, introductory). It takes on the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.