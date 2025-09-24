All
    Watch Video: Which Engine Option Of Maruti Victoris Is The Right One For You?

    Published On Sep 24, 2025 03:46 PM By Aniruthan

    3.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    Maruti offers the Victoris with three powertrain options: 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol, 1.5-litre CNG, and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid

    Maruti Victoris Action Shot

    The Maruti Victoris is the newest compact SUV in Maruti’s lineup, retailed via its Arena chain of dealerships. This compact SUV is being offered in a variety of powertrain options, including mild-hybrid petrol, strong hybrid, and even a CNG. The mild-hybrid petrol also comes with an optional AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain. 

    With so many choices on offer, deciding on the right one can be a challenge for customers. But before we get into which powertrain is best for you, let’s first check out the detailed powertrain specifications for the Maruti Victoris:

    Engine Specifications

    Engine

    1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre strong hybrid engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Power 

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    141 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive (AT Only)

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT), 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)

    28.65 kmpl

    27.02 km/kg

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    CVT - Continuously variable automatic transmission

    Which One Is Best For You?

    Watch the CarDekho reel below to understand which powertrain of the Maruti Victoris best suits your needs:

    A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

    As demonstrated in the video, the regular 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine is ideal for both city commutes and highway cruising, offering a smooth and refined driving experience. The manual transmission is easy to use, though the 6-speed automatic adds an extra layer of convenience. If you’re looking for a more cost-effective alternative with the manual, the CNG variant is a solid choice. Thanks to its underbody CNG tank, the Victoris also manages to retain full boot space, which is a notable advantage.

    The mild hybrid petrol also comes with an optional AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain with automatic transmission, but do note that it’s best to handle mild off-road and uneven terrain with ease. Also, if you don't have a budget cap and are looking for performance and good efficiency, the strong hybrid should be your ideal choice. 

    Features And Safety

    Maruti Victoris Dashboard

    The Maruti Victoris comes with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display (HUD), an 8-speaker Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos support, a wireless phone charger and auto AC with rear vents. Other features on board are a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, 64-colour ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.

    In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags (as standard), hill descent control, a 360-degree camera,  disc brakes on all wheels, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite (limited to petrol-AT variants). The Victoris has also achieved a 5-star safety rating in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests.

    Price Range and Rivals

    It is priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India, introductory). It takes on the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.

    Write your Comment on Maruti Victoris

