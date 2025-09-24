Watch Video: Which Engine Option Of Maruti Victoris Is The Right One For You?

Maruti offers the Victoris with three powertrain options: 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol, 1.5-litre CNG, and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid

The Maruti Victoris is the newest compact SUV in Maruti’s lineup, retailed via its Arena chain of dealerships. This compact SUV is being offered in a variety of powertrain options, including mild-hybrid petrol, strong hybrid, and even a CNG. The mild-hybrid petrol also comes with an optional AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain.

With so many choices on offer, deciding on the right one can be a challenge for customers. But before we get into which powertrain is best for you, let’s first check out the detailed powertrain specifications for the Maruti Victoris:

Engine Specifications

Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive (AT Only) Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT), 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 28.65 kmpl 27.02 km/kg

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

CVT - Continuously variable automatic transmission

Which One Is Best For You?

Watch the CarDekho reel below to understand which powertrain of the Maruti Victoris best suits your needs:

As demonstrated in the video, the regular 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine is ideal for both city commutes and highway cruising, offering a smooth and refined driving experience. The manual transmission is easy to use, though the 6-speed automatic adds an extra layer of convenience. If you’re looking for a more cost-effective alternative with the manual, the CNG variant is a solid choice. Thanks to its underbody CNG tank, the Victoris also manages to retain full boot space, which is a notable advantage.

The mild hybrid petrol also comes with an optional AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain with automatic transmission, but do note that it’s best to handle mild off-road and uneven terrain with ease. Also, if you don't have a budget cap and are looking for performance and good efficiency, the strong hybrid should be your ideal choice.

Features And Safety

The Maruti Victoris comes with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display (HUD), an 8-speaker Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos support, a wireless phone charger and auto AC with rear vents. Other features on board are a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, 64-colour ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags (as standard), hill descent control, a 360-degree camera, disc brakes on all wheels, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite (limited to petrol-AT variants). The Victoris has also achieved a 5-star safety rating in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests.

Price Range and Rivals

It is priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India, introductory). It takes on the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.