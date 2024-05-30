Watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon – 360-degree Camera Comparison

Modified On May 30, 2024 12:03 PM By Ansh for Tata Nexon

The video feed from multiple cameras is displayed on a 10.25-inch screen in both cars, but one clearly does a better job than the other

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the latest subcompact SUV in the market and its primary rival in the segment is the Tata Nexon. While both these India-bred cars can be compared in many ways, when we had the two models, we also directly compared the 360-degree camera feature of both to see which one does it better. Here is what we found:

Implementation

In the XUV 3XO, the feed of the 360-degree camera setup feels a little laggy when in 3D mode, and it appears that the frame rate is lagging when you move the car. Also, the camera feed in the Mahindra SUV is displayed only on half the screen, which makes it hard to spot details when using this feature. However, the 3D figure is also transparent, which makes it easier to spot things that might be under the car.

The video feed from the cameras is much smoother on the Tata Nexon, and does not lag. The 3D model moves swiftly, without any frame drop, and it covers the entire 10.25-inch screen, which makes spotting details much easier.

After this test, we can say with certainty that the implementation of this feature is better in the Tata Nexon, and there are some areas where the 3XO can improve.

Other Safety Features

Apart from a 360-degree camera, both cars come with a good set of safety features. These cars offer 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), blind spot monitor, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

But the Mahindra 3XO takes the lead as it comes with a full suite of Level 2 ADAS features like lane keep assist, lane departure warning, high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

As of now, only the Tata Nexon has been crash tested by any NCAP, and it has a perfect score of 5-stars from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. The XUV 3XO has not been tested yet, but the pre-facelift XUV300 scored 5 stars from both the Global NCAP in 2020, and we believe it will deliver a promising result when tested by Bharat NCAP in the near future.

Prices

Ex-showroom Prices Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XO* Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

* Prices of the Mahindra XUV 3XO are introductory

Both these cars are priced competitively and as of now, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is more affordable due to its introductory prices. They both offer turbo-petrol and diesel engines, each with manual and automatic transmission options. These cars compete with other subcompact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Brezza.

