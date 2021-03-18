Hyundai Reveals Design Details Of New Staria MPV

Modified On Mar 18, 2021 01:22 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Staria

It will be offered with a seating configuration for up to 11 passengers

Staria MPV gets a boxy shape with smooth edges and futuristic design details.

The Premium variant gets distinctive design details in the exterior and interior.

Hyundai aims to offer mobility solutions to both people and businesses with 2- to 11-seater configurations.

The upright dashboard features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, and shift-by-wire drive selector.

Detailed feature list, specifications, and powertrain information may be revealed at its global debut.

Hyundai recently teased its new MPV offering, the Staria, and it has now revealed its exterior as well as interior design. The Staria, which is Hyundai’s new-age entry into the MPV segment, will be available with multiple seating configurations to offer mobility solutions to both people and businesses.

The Staria has a futuristic look thanks to the LED light strip that spans the width of the bonnet and a large grille that covers a large portion of the front bumper. The Premium variant gets a distinctive mesh grille design with cube-like LED headlamps and a sporty bumper.

In profile, the Staria has a typical MPV shape but with smooth edges and clean styling. The lowered windowline with panoramic windows looks cool from the outside while improving visibility from the inside and also offering a sense of openness for the passengers. The slight bulge of the wheel arches is sculpted smooth to seamlessly complement the flatness of the sides.

Around the back, the Staria is quite flat but it still looks space-age with its minimalistic design. The gloss black sections around the rear windscreen and the vertically oriented tail lamps emphasise its width. The large tailgate and low rear bumper allow for easier loading and unloading. In its Premium variant, the Staria gets pixel-style tail lamps that extend all the way to the integrated roof spoiler.

The Staria Premium also gets other visual distinctions, including a variant-specific design for the 18-inch alloys and brass chrome detailing.

We already saw the dashboard design in the first teaser but we now have more details. The floating touchscreen display in the centre is a 10.25-inch unit and its housing console is integrated into the control panel underneath. It has an electric drive selector mounted on the dashboard since the Staria doesn’t have a central console tunnel separating the legs of the front passengers. The driver’s instrument cluster is just a digital display mounted atop the dashboard, offering an uninterrupted view of the road ahead. It gets multiple storage options on the dashboard, under the control panels, and near the floor. The console box between the driver and passenger has cup holders, USB ports, and additional storage space.

The Staria will be offered in various seating arrangements, from 2 to 11. Its Premium avatar will be available in 7-, 9- and 11-seater configurations with distinct design cues for the cabin. The 7-seater Premium variant will get lounge seats in the middle row with a one-touch relaxation mode wherein the seats will automatically recline to a more comfortable angle.

In its 9-seater configuration, the second row seats will have the ability to swivel 180 degrees to face the passengers in the third row. This variant uses a 2+2+2+3 layout.

The Korea-only 11-seater configuration uses a 3+3+2+3 layout. In all of these layouts, there doesn’t seem to be any luggage space on offer if the final row is in use.

Hyundai is yet to reveal the specifications and powertrain details of the Staria. It could be offered with a mix of petrol, mild-hybrid, and electric powertrains. The Premium variant has a 3.5 badge suggesting it will be available with a 3.5-litre petrol engine that makes 290PS and 338Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Other variants will likely be offered with smaller, more efficient turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

The new Hyundai Staria is set to make its global debut in the first half of 2021. It could be offered in India as a rival to the Toyota Innova Crysta while being smaller than the Kia Carnival.