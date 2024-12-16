Watch: How Much Luggage You Can Fit Inside The Boot Of The 2024 Honda Amaze

On paper, the new Honda Amaze offers a boot space of 416 litres, but is it ideal for your weekend road trips in real life? Let’s find out

The 2024 Honda Amaze, with its latest generational update, looks completely new inside and out, along with a more expansive set of features. The 2024 Amaze offers a boot space of 416 liters, which is only slightly different from the previous generation's 420 litres boot.

While it remains on par with its segment rivals, we recently had the new Amaze with us and decided to check the boot space for ourselves to see how much luggage it can fit. Watch this reel:

As demonstrated in the video, the boot of the 2024 Amaze easily accommodated 3 medium-sized trolley suitcases, 4 backpacks, and a small camera bag. This means you can easily manage your long-distance weekend trips with the Amaze thanks to its generous luggage area.

More About 2024 Honda Amaze

Honda is offering the new-generation Amaze with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available with its previous-generation version. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.65 kmpl (MT), 19.46 kmpl (CVT)

Features on board the new Amaze includes an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, and wireless phone charger. It also comes with paddle shifters, although only with the CVT automatic variants. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a new LaneWatch camera, rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (ESC). Honda is also offering advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features like lane-keep assist and high-beam assist.

Price Range & Rivals

The new-generation Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the 2024 Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

