New Honda Amaze VX Variant Explained In 7 Images

This mid-Spec variant’s price starts at Rs 9.09 lakh and gets features such as auto AC, wireless charging and LaneWatch camera

The new generation Honda Amaze has launched in India and deliveries are set to begin in January 2025. It is available in three broad variants: V, VX and ZX. In this article, we showcase the mid-spec VX variant of the new Honda Amaze in 7 detailed images. It’s also one of the best value-for-money variants in the Amaze lineup, considering it packs almost what one would need.

Front

The new Honda Amaze VX features an Elevate-like grille with a chrome strip running across. It gets double-barrel LED projector headlights that are, once again, inspired by the Elevate, along with LED projector fog lamps.

Side

The VX variant of the new Honda Amaze comes with 15-inch silver alloy wheels, body-coloured door handles and power-folding ORVMs with turn indicators mounted on them. If you look closely, the VX variant also gets the LaneWatch safety camera, which is mounted below the left ORVM.

The VX is available in six colours: Obsidian Blue, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, and Lunar Silver Metallic.

Rear

The Honda Amaze VX's rear profile features wraparound LED tail lights that take inspiration from the City, but get different lighting elements for its unique appeal. The rear bumper is identical to the top model and gets reflectors.

Interior

The mid-spec variant of the new Honda Amaze offers a two-tone black and beige colour combination for the cabin. Its dashboard layout takes plenty of inspiration from the Elevate, with a floating touchscreen infotainment and similar AC controls. There is also textured plastic on the dashboard and a small chrome strip separating the top and bottom half of the dashboard.

But keen-eyed people will notice that this variant lacks the contrasting silver highlights across the cabin, which is offered in the higher-end model. Also, this variant relies on fabric upholstery.

Features

The mid-spec VX variant offers an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch semi-digital driver display and a 6-speaker sound system. It gets auto AC with rear vents, a PM 2.5 air filter, wireless charging, steering-mounted audio controls, push-button start/stop and connected car tech.

To ensure safety, Honda has equipped the Amaze VX variant with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, rear parking sensors with camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a LaneWatch Camera. The VX variant does not come with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which is limited to the top-end variant.

Engine

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 90 PS and 110 Nm and comes paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox, with a mileage of 19.46 kmpl.

Price and Rivals

The new Honda Amaze VX variant has a price tag of Rs 9.09 lakh for the manual transmission, while the same with CVT gearbox will cost you Rs 9.99 lakh. The new Honda Amaze rivals the likes of Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom, Delhi

