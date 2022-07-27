English | हिंदी

Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: EV Specifications Compared

Modified On Jul 27, 2022 10:24 AM

These are your entry-level choices for a premium EV experience in India

The entry-level premium EV segment has become even more affordable with the launch of the Volvo XC40 Recharge. It does not have any direct rivals in India but it will compete against the likes of the Kia EV6 as an entry-level premium electric car.

Dimensions

 

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Kia EV6

Length

4425mm

4695mm

Width

2034mm

1890mm

Height

1651mm

1550mm

Wheelbase

2702mm

2900mm

The Volvo electric SUV is a smaller offering than the sportier looking electric Kia crossover. The XC40 Recharge is wider and taller of course, while the EV6 is much longer in design.

Kia EV6 Side

Battery

 

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Kia EV6

Battery size

78kWh

77.4kWh

Claimed range (WLTP)

418km

Up to 528km

Charge time 

8-10 hours (11kW)

7 hours 20 minutes (7.2kW)

50kW DC Fast charging time

120 minutes

73 minutes

Both these EVs have similarly sized battery packs under their floors but there are notable differences in their electric infrastructures. In terms of claimed range, both promise more than 400km of range but the Kia has nearly a 100km more to offer thanks to its more aerodynamic shape and lower power outputs.

Volvo XC40 Recharge charge port

The EV6 is a dedicated EV from Kia and supports fast charging capacity of up to 350kW. Using 50kW DC fast charging, it’s a lot quicker to top up the EV6 than the XC40 Recharge. Volvo offers to install a 11kW wallbox which still takes longer to charge than the 7.2kW wallbox charger that comes with the EV6.

Powertrain

 

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Kia EV6

Powertrain

Dual-motor AWD

RWD/AWD

Power

408PS

229PS/325PS

Torque

660Nm

320Nm/605Nm

Kia EV6 Action rear

While the EV6 looks the sportier of the two, it does not pack as much performance as the XC40 Recharge. The Volvo electric compact SUV is only offered with a dual-motor AWD setup while the Kia is available with both rear-wheel-drive and AWD options. In the comparable AWD versions, the XC40 Recharge has an extra 83PS and 55Nm.

Also read: Kia EV6 vs BMW i4: Spec Comparison

Feature highlights

 

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Kia EV6

Exterior

LED lighting

19-inch alloys

Panoramic sunroof

LED lighting 19-inch alloys Sunroof

Interior

Leather-free upholstery

Power adjustable front seats

Vegan leather upholstery Power adjustable front seats

Comfort and convenience

Dual-zone climate control

Ambient lighting

Powered tailgate

Front trunk

Dual-zone climate control with ventilated seats

Powered tailgate

Ambient lighting

Vehicle-to-load outlet

Infotainment

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

9-inch portrait oriented infotainment display

Connected car tech

14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

Integrated display for dual 12.3-inch screens (instrument cluster and infotainment)

Connected car tech

14-speaker Meridian audio system

Safety

6 airbags

ADAS tech

360-degree camera

8 airbags

ADAS tech

360-degree camera

Kia EV6 dashboard
Volvo XC40 Recharge interior

Both EVs are similarly well-equipped and offered in a single well-loaded trim. The EV6 has the edge in terms of the ability to use its battery to power other items as well. It also gets a larger touchscreen display and two additional airbags. Meanwhile, the XC40 Recharge gets the advantage of a panoramic sunroof. Both come with ADAS tech, premium sound systems, internet enabled connected car technology, and power adjustable front seats.

Prices

 

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Kia EV6

Price (ex-showroom)

Rs 55.9 lakh

Rs 59.95 lakh - Rs 64.95 lakh

The XC40 Recharge is a locally assembled model while the EV6 is a fully-built import. The Volvo is more affordable than the comparable variant of the Kia by around Rs 9 lakh. It is already known that the EV6 will be brought here in limited numbers, and we expect a similar supply limitation with the XC40 Recharge as well. So, it is quite likely you’ve already missed the chance to get an allocation from the first batch but you might be able to get either one in the next order lot.

0 out of 0 found this helpful

