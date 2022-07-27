Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: EV Specifications Compared
These are your entry-level choices for a premium EV experience in India
The entry-level premium EV segment has become even more affordable with the launch of the Volvo XC40 Recharge. It does not have any direct rivals in India but it will compete against the likes of the Kia EV6 as an entry-level premium electric car.
Dimensions
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
Kia EV6
|
Length
|
4425mm
|
4695mm
|
Width
|
2034mm
|
1890mm
|
Height
|
1651mm
|
1550mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2702mm
|
2900mm
The Volvo electric SUV is a smaller offering than the sportier looking electric Kia crossover. The XC40 Recharge is wider and taller of course, while the EV6 is much longer in design.
Battery
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
Kia EV6
|
Battery size
|
78kWh
|
77.4kWh
|
Claimed range (WLTP)
|
418km
|
Up to 528km
|
Charge time
|
8-10 hours (11kW)
|
7 hours 20 minutes (7.2kW)
|
50kW DC Fast charging time
|
120 minutes
|
73 minutes
Both these EVs have similarly sized battery packs under their floors but there are notable differences in their electric infrastructures. In terms of claimed range, both promise more than 400km of range but the Kia has nearly a 100km more to offer thanks to its more aerodynamic shape and lower power outputs.
The EV6 is a dedicated EV from Kia and supports fast charging capacity of up to 350kW. Using 50kW DC fast charging, it’s a lot quicker to top up the EV6 than the XC40 Recharge. Volvo offers to install a 11kW wallbox which still takes longer to charge than the 7.2kW wallbox charger that comes with the EV6.
Powertrain
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
Kia EV6
|
Powertrain
|
Dual-motor AWD
|
RWD/AWD
|
Power
|
408PS
|
229PS/325PS
|
Torque
|
660Nm
|
320Nm/605Nm
While the EV6 looks the sportier of the two, it does not pack as much performance as the XC40 Recharge. The Volvo electric compact SUV is only offered with a dual-motor AWD setup while the Kia is available with both rear-wheel-drive and AWD options. In the comparable AWD versions, the XC40 Recharge has an extra 83PS and 55Nm.
Feature highlights
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
Kia EV6
|
Exterior
|
LED lighting
19-inch alloys
Panoramic sunroof
|
LED lighting 19-inch alloys Sunroof
|
Interior
|
Leather-free upholstery
Power adjustable front seats
|
Vegan leather upholstery Power adjustable front seats
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Dual-zone climate control
Ambient lighting
Powered tailgate
Front trunk
|
Dual-zone climate control with ventilated seats
Powered tailgate
Ambient lighting
Vehicle-to-load outlet
|
Infotainment
|
12.3-inch digital driver’s display
9-inch portrait oriented infotainment display
Connected car tech
14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
|
Integrated display for dual 12.3-inch screens (instrument cluster and infotainment)
Connected car tech
14-speaker Meridian audio system
|
Safety
|
6 airbags
ADAS tech
360-degree camera
|
8 airbags
ADAS tech
360-degree camera
Both EVs are similarly well-equipped and offered in a single well-loaded trim. The EV6 has the edge in terms of the ability to use its battery to power other items as well. It also gets a larger touchscreen display and two additional airbags. Meanwhile, the XC40 Recharge gets the advantage of a panoramic sunroof. Both come with ADAS tech, premium sound systems, internet enabled connected car technology, and power adjustable front seats.
Prices
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
Kia EV6
|
Price (ex-showroom)
|
Rs 55.9 lakh
|
Rs 59.95 lakh - Rs 64.95 lakh
The XC40 Recharge is a locally assembled model while the EV6 is a fully-built import. The Volvo is more affordable than the comparable variant of the Kia by around Rs 9 lakh. It is already known that the EV6 will be brought here in limited numbers, and we expect a similar supply limitation with the XC40 Recharge as well. So, it is quite likely you’ve already missed the chance to get an allocation from the first batch but you might be able to get either one in the next order lot.
