Volvo C40 Recharge Electric Coupe SUV Catches Fire: Automaker Responds

As per reports, all passengers including the driver, managed to get out of the vehicle without any injuries

Electric vehicles are widely regarded as the future of mobility, driven by the growing concern over emissions from ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles. Among the many obstacles to EV adoption, passenger safety has also been a concern with occasional reports of electric cars catching fire without being actively involved in an accident. Recently, a video went viral on the internet showing a Volvo C40 Recharge engulfed in flames, which was a surprise given the brand’s reputation for building safe cars globally.

The incident occurred in Chhattisgarh while the car was travelling on a highway. According to reports, no casualties have been reported, and the passengers successfully evacuated the vehicle before it caught fire.

CD Safety Tip:- It is important to note that electric car fires need to be dealt with the appropriate fire extinguishing tools by professional fire fighters. If involved in, or near such an incident, please do not try and attempt to put out the fire with small volumes of water and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle. Also, avoid inhaling any fumes coming directly from the burning EV as they may contain other harmful elements besides smoke and ash.

Volvo India’s Statement

The incident also caught Volvo's attention, prompting the automaker to issue an official statement. Volvo said, “We are aware of an incident on Saturday involving a fire on a C40 while being driven. The embedded safety features informed the driver to take the car aside and step out of the car. There were no injuries and all occupants were safe. Our customer care call centre was online to guide the customer on requisite safety measures. At Volvo Cars we pride ourselves on the safety of our cars and have taken this incident very seriously. The said vehicle will be minutely examined by our technical experts to ascertain the cause. We are in touch with and continue to support the customer.”

Volvo C40 Recharge Battery Pack & Range

The Volvo C40 Recharge was launched in India in September 2023 as a coupe-styled version of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. The C40 Recharge also uses a 78 kWh battery pack offering a WLTP-claimed range of 530 km. It features a different battery chemistry to the one offered in the XC40 Recharge, hence the additional range. The battery pack is mated to an all-wheel-drive (AWD) dual-electric motor setup which makes 408 PS and 660 Nm.

Features & Safety

Volvo has equipped the C40 Recharge with features such as 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (vertically-oriented) and a 12-inch digital driver’s display, electrically adjustable front seats (with heated and cooling function), dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

The passenger safety is taken care of by seven airbags, hill hold and descent control, and 360-degree camera. The C40 Recharge also gets advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance and mitigation for front, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring with cross traffic alert for both front and rear.

Price & Rivals

The Volvo C40 Recharge comes in a single variant priced at Rs 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, while it can also be regarded as a sportier looking alternative to the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

