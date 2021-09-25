Volkswagen Tiguan To Return In Facelifted Avatar By November 2021

Published On Sep 25, 2021 01:15 PM By Sonny for Volkswagen Tiguan 2021

It is going to be a petrol-only offering with all-wheel drive

The facelifted Tiguan’s arrival has been delayed but it’s coming nonetheless.

It gets cosmetic tweaks like new bumpers, headlamps, taillamps and alloy wheels.

The 2021 Tiguan will also get a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Tiguan’s features list will see a few updates too, such as ambient lighting and connected car tech.

The new Tiguan is expected to be priced from Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Volkswagen Tiguan is making a comeback to the Indian market in its facelifted avatar with a petrol engine. It was first expected to arrive in mid-2021 but has now been slated for launch in November.

Volkswagen’s five-seater, premium mid-size SUV was previously offered with only a diesel engine and was discontinued at the start of the BS6 era in April 2020. The facelifted version made its global debut in July 2020 with minor cosmetic updates like the cleaner grille, new headlights and tail lamps, redesigned bumpers, new 18-inch alloys, and a new Night Blue shade.

The updates to the cabin of the new Tiguan are minimal too. It will get a digital instrument cluster, multi-colour ambient lighting, connected car tech and a new three-spoke steering wheel. It will also get touch-based climate controls similar to what is offered in the Taigun. The rest of the features, like the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and six airbags, will remain the same.

The biggest change for the new Tiguan will be its 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 190PS and 320Nm. It will be mated to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) that’ll send power to all four wheels.

Volkswagen is expected to price the 2021 Tiguan from Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and it will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross.