Citroen C5 Aircross vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?
Published On Apr 07, 2021 07:52 PM By Sonny
The French carmaker’s debut SUV in India aims to offer a new experience in the premium segment
The Citroen C5 Aircross is now on sale in India. It is available in two variants and a single powertrain: a 2.0-litre diesel mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission to make 177PS and 400Nm. The C5 Aircross is positioned as a premium 5-seater SUV and its feature list includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Let’s see how its prices compare to its similarly priced SUV rivals:
|
Citroen C5 Aircross
|
Hyundai Tucson
|
Volkswagen Tiguan (expected)
|
Toyota Fortuner
|
Ford Endeavour
|
GLS 4WD Diesel AT - Rs 27.33 lakh
|
S 4x4 Diesel AT - Rs 28.29 lakh
|
Comfortline - Rs 28 lakh
|
Feel - Rs 29.90 lakh/ Rs 30.40 lakh (Dual tone)
|
Highline - Rs 30 lakh
|
4x2 Petrol MT - Rs 30.34 lakh
|
Titanium Diesel AT - Rs 29.99 lakh
|
Shine - Rs 31.90 lakh
|
4x2 Petrol AT - Rs 31.93 lakh
|
4x2 Diesel AT - Rs 32.84 lakh
|
Titanium Plus Diesel AT - Rs 33.10 lakh
-
The Citroen C5 Aircross is more expensive than even the highest variants of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. It doesn’t even offer a 4WD system like those rivals.
-
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will likely be its closest rival but it is yet to be launched here. Also, the Volkswagen SUV will be a petrol-only offering unlike the C5 Aircross.
-
Citroen’s prices for the C5 Aircross are similar to the base variants of even bigger, 7-seaters body-on-frame SUVs, like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.
-
The C5 Aircross does offer some new features like the independent full-size rear seats, each of the three capable of sliding, reclining and folding.
-
Jeep’s top-spec Compass is renowned for its off-roading capabilities while the enthusiast’s choice, the Trailhawk, is not yet available in its facelifted avatar. It’s well-equipped too with features such as power-adjustable front seats, 360-degree parking camera and dual zone climate control. The S variant listed in the table above also offers features such as dual pane sunroof, LED projector headlamps and its 4x4 system over the base-spec C5 Aircross which costs Rs 1.61 lakh more.
-
The Tucson is a similarly well-equipped offering and also more affordable (by Rs 2.57 lakh) in its top-spec than the entry-level C5 Aircross.
