Citroen C5 Aircross vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Jeep’s top-spec Compass is renowned for its off-roading capabilities while the enthusiast’s choice, the Trailhawk, is not yet available in its facelifted avatar. It’s well-equipped too with features such as power-adjustable front seats, 360-degree parking camera and dual zone climate control. The S variant listed in the table above also offers features such as dual pane sunroof, LED projector headlamps and its 4x4 system over the base-spec C5 Aircross which costs Rs 1.61 lakh more.