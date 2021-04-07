  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsCitroen C5 Aircross vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?
English | हिंदी

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Published On Apr 07, 2021 07:52 PM By Sonny

  • 6596 Views
  • Write a comment

The French carmaker’s debut SUV in India aims to offer a new experience in the premium segment

The Citroen C5 Aircross is now on sale in India. It is available in two variants and a single powertrain: a 2.0-litre diesel mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission to make 177PS and 400Nm. The C5 Aircross is positioned as a premium 5-seater SUV and its feature list includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Let’s see how its prices compare to its similarly priced SUV rivals:

Citroen C5 Aircross

Jeep Compass

Hyundai Tucson

Volkswagen Tiguan (expected)

Toyota Fortuner

Ford Endeavour
   

GLS 4WD Diesel AT - Rs 27.33 lakh

      
 

S 4x4 Diesel AT - Rs 28.29 lakh

  

Comfortline - Rs 28 lakh

    

Feel - Rs 29.90 lakh/ Rs 30.40 lakh (Dual tone)

    

Highline - Rs 30 lakh

4x2 Petrol MT - Rs 30.34 lakh

Titanium Diesel AT - Rs 29.99 lakh

Shine - Rs 31.90 lakh

      

4x2 Petrol AT - Rs 31.93 lakh

  
       

4x2 Diesel AT - Rs 32.84 lakh

Titanium Plus Diesel AT - Rs 33.10 lakh

  • The Citroen C5 Aircross is more expensive than even the highest variants of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. It doesn’t even offer a 4WD system like those rivals.

  • The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will likely be its closest rival but it is yet to be launched here. Also, the Volkswagen SUV will be a petrol-only offering unlike the C5 Aircross.

  • Citroen’s prices for the C5 Aircross are similar to the base variants of even bigger, 7-seaters body-on-frame SUVs, like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

  • The C5 Aircross does offer some new features like the independent full-size rear seats, each of the three capable of sliding, reclining and folding. 

  • Jeep’s top-spec Compass is renowned for its off-roading capabilities while the enthusiast’s choice, the Trailhawk, is not yet available in its facelifted avatar. It’s well-equipped too with features such as power-adjustable front seats, 360-degree parking camera and dual zone climate control. The S variant listed in the table above also offers features such as dual pane sunroof, LED projector headlamps and its 4x4 system over the base-spec C5 Aircross which costs Rs 1.61 lakh more.

  • The Tucson is a similarly well-equipped offering and also more affordable (by Rs 2.57 lakh) in its top-spec than the entry-level C5 Aircross.

Read More on : Citroen C5 Aircross Automatic

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?