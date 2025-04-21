Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Reaches Showrooms After Its Recent Launch, Check It Out In 12 Real-life Images

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line was launched recently and its deliveries are set to begin from April 23

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line was recently launched in India at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This sportier version of the Tiguan has now reached dealerships and its deliveries will begin from April 23 onwards. We’ve caught hold of a dealership unit of the new Tiguan to give you a closer look at its exterior and interior in real-life images.

Design

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is offered in six colour options: Persimmon Red Metallic, Oryx White Pearl, Oyster Silver Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic and Grenadilla Black Metallic. The unit we’ve got out hands on is painted in the Oyster Silver Metallic hue. If you want to check how each of the colour options look, you can check out this story.

The new Tiguan R-Line gets twin-pod LED headlights joined by a sleek gloss black panel that has an LED DRL strip and ‘R’ badge. The bumper features a diamond-shaped mesh grille and a chrome strip running along the bottom.

Along the sides, it rides on dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels and features subtle gloss-black cladding around the wheel arches.

It also gets exclusive ‘R’ badges on the front doors to denote that you’re driving the sportier version of the Tiguan.

At the rear, the SUV has connected LED tail lights with six horizontal pixel-like elements, while the bumper carries forward similar gloss black diamond inserts and a thin chrome element running across, just like in the front.

Interior, Features & Safety

Inside, the Tiguan R-Line gets an all-black cabin with a layered dashboard design. A gloss black trim runs across the width of the dashboard, accented by ambient lighting elements. It also features a flat-bottom, 3-spoke steering wheel.

The front seats are sporty, though they get only manual fore and aft adjustment. All seats are finished in leatherette upholstery with blue contrast stitching. Every seat comes with a 3-point seatbelt along with a centre armrest for rear occupants that includes cupholders.

As for features, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, 3-zone auto AC with rear vents, 30-colour ambient lighting, front seats with heating and massage functions as well as electric lumbar support, an 8-speaker sound system and a colour head-up display (HUD).

On the safety front, the Tiguan R-Line gets 9 airbags as standard, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all four wheels and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

The 2025 Tiguan R-Line gets the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the outgoing model but offers slightly improved performance resulting in a marginally reduced mileage by 0.03 kmpl.

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS (+14 PS) Torque 320 Nm (same as before) Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD) Claimed Fuel Efficiency 12.58 kmpl

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Price & Rivals

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), which is about Rs 10 lakh pricier than the outgoing model which was priced at Rs 38.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line rivals the Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross and Jeep Compass. It can also be considered as an alternative to some of the entry-level luxury offerings such as the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.