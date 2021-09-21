Published On Sep 21, 2021 05:11 PM By Sonny for Volkswagen Taigun

We reckon that although the Taigun does share its underpinnings with the Kushaq, it may not be priced the same

If you’ve been waiting for an enthusiast-friendly compact SUV, you shall soon get it in the form of the Volkswagen Taigun. It is the carmaker’s first offering based on the MQB A0-IN platform, a localised version of its smallest global modular architecture. The Taigun’s mechanicals and equipment are the same as the Skoda Kushaq, but it has distinctive styling and extra features too.

Let’s start with the powertrain options that will be on offer:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS 150PS Torque 178Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/ 6-speed automatic 6-speed manual/ 7-speed DSG (dual clutch auto)

The Taigun does not get the choice of a diesel engine as Volkswagen Group has committed to offering only petrol engines in India for now. It has the same turbo-petrol engines as the Kushaq with the same transmission options and performance. The 1.5-litre TSI also gets cylinder deactivation technology, which shuts two (of the four) cylinders under minimal stress for increased fuel efficiency.

Related: Skoda Kushaq 1-litre Torque Converter vs 1.5-litre Dual-Clutch Automatic: Real-world Fuel Efficiency Compared

Volkswagen will likely use the same nomenclature for the Taigun’s variants as the Polo. The GT will be the range-topping trim and the only one in the lineup to get the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and the choice of a dual-clutch automatic. We expect its variants to be offered with the following powertrain options at these projected prices:

Engine Trendline Comfortline Highline GT 1-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 10.5 lakh Rs 13 lakh Rs 15 lakh N.A. 1-litre turbo-petrol AT N.A. Rs 14.5 lakh Rs 16.5 lakh N.A. 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT N.A. N.A. N.A. Rs 16.5 lakh 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DSG N.A. N.A. N.A. Rs 18.3 lakh

Note: All the above prices are estimates; final prices will likely vary.

Considering the Taigun is a premium offering, we expect it to be priced competitively to rival other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and its Kia sibling, the Seltos.

Also read: Volkswagen Taigun Prices To Be Revealed On September 23

Here are the ex-showroom prices of the Taigun’s competitors:

VW Taigun (expected prices) Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq MG Astor (expected prices) Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 18.3 lakh Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.10 lakh Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.6 lakh Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh

Does the Volkswagen Taigun pique your interest at these estimated prices? Or will you opt for the MG Astor instead? Let us know in the comments.