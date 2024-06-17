Volkswagen Is Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 3.40 Lakh On Its Cars This June 2024
Modified On Jun 17, 2024 11:39 AM By Dipan for Volkswagen Virtus
In addition to offers for the Taigun, Volkswagen has even reduced the prices of some of its variants
Volkswagen has announced discounts on the Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan through June 2024. While not all variants are discounted, some are, and some even receive an additional offer on their purchase. If you intend to purchase a Volkswagen vehicle in June 2024, take a look at how much you can save. All of the offers listed here are valid until the end of this month.
Volkswagen Virtus
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 1.40 lakh
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Loyalty Benefits
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 1.80 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom, pan India
- These offers are valid through June 2024 and on limited stock only. However, the discounts can vary depending on the variant and powertrain of choice.
-
It is available with the choice of two turbo-petrol TSI engines: 1-litre and 1.5-litre, each with manual and automatic transmission options.
-
The Volkswagen Virtus is priced between Rs 11.56 lakh and Rs 19.74 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volkswagen Taigun
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Price Difference
|
Additional Offer(s)
|
GT Line 1.0 TSI MT
|
Rs 14.08 lakh
|
Rs 14.08 lakh
|
No change
|
Loyalty bonus up to Rs 20,000
|
GT Line 1.0 TSI AT
|
Rs 15.63 lakh
|
Rs 15.63 lakh
|
No change
|
Loyalty bonus up to Rs 20,000
|
GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI MT
|
Rs 18.54 lakh
|
Rs 17.49 lakh
|
- 1.05 lakh
|
Exchange and Loyalty bonus worth Rs 40,000
|
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT
|
Rs 11.70 lakh
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
- 70,000
|
Exchange and Loyalty bonus worth Rs 40,000
|
GT 1.5 TSI MT (Limited Stock offer)
|
Rs 16.77 lakh
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
- 1.78 lakh
|
Special benefits up to Rs 2.92 lakh, Special Kit (on applicable cars) worth Rs 73,900, and Exchange and Loyalty bonus worth Rs 40,000
|
GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Rs 19.44 lakh
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
- 74,000
|
None
|
GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG (with new features)
|
Rs 19.74 lakh
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
- 1.04 lakh
|
Exchange and Loyalty bonus worth Rs 40,000
Prices are ex-showroom, pan India
-
The new features for the top variants include power-adjustable front seats, an illuminated footwell, and a subwoofer and amplifier, which were introduced in select variants in October 2023.
-
The cosmetically distinct variants of the Taigun are also available at special prices offering savings of over Rs 1 lakh:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
Offer Price
|
Savings
|
1.5 GT Plus DSG in Deep Black Pearl
|
Rs 19.64 lakh
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
- 94,000
|
1.5 GT Plus DSG in Carbon Steel Grey Matte
|
Rs 19.70 lakh
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
- Rs 1 lakh
|
1.5 GT Plus DSG in Deep Black Pearl
(with new features)
|
Rs 19.94 lakh
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
- Rs 1.24 lakh
|
1.5 GT Plus DSG in Carbon Steel Grey Matte
(with new features)
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
- Rs 1.3 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom, pan India
- Volkswagen offers the Taigun with the choice of 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, both with manual and automatic transmission options. While the smaller one uses a 6-speed AT, the bigger engine gets a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic)
-
The Taigun GT Edge DSG variant includes a complimentary four-year Service Value Package.
-
These offers are valid till June 30, 2024.
-
Prices of the Volkswagen Taigun range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volkswagen Tiguan
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 75,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 75,000
|
Corporate Bonus
|
Up to Rs 1 lakh
|
VW four-year service package
|
Up to Rs 90,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 3.40 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom, pan India
-
These offers are valid till June 30, 2024.
-
The Volkswagen Tiguan is priced at Rs 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
- It is offered in a single variant, powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (190 PS/320 Nm), mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and comes with all-wheel-drive.
