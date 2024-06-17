  • English
Volkswagen Is Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 3.40 Lakh On Its Cars This June 2024

Modified On Jun 17, 2024 11:39 AM By Dipan for Volkswagen Virtus

In addition to offers for the Taigun, Volkswagen has even reduced the prices of some of its variants

Volkswagen has announced discounts on the Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan through June 2024. While not all variants are discounted, some are, and some even receive an additional offer on their purchase. If you intend to purchase a Volkswagen vehicle in June 2024, take a look at how much you can save. All of the offers listed here are valid until the end of this month.

Volkswagen Virtus

volkswagen virtus

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 1.40 lakh

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Loyalty Benefits

Up to Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 1.80 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan India

  • These offers are valid through June 2024 and on limited stock only. However, the discounts can vary depending on the variant and powertrain of choice.

  • It is available with the choice of two turbo-petrol TSI engines: 1-litre and 1.5-litre, each with manual and automatic transmission options.

  • The Volkswagen Virtus is priced between Rs 11.56 lakh and Rs 19.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun: First Drive Review

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Price Difference

Additional Offer(s)

GT Line 1.0 TSI MT

Rs 14.08 lakh

Rs 14.08 lakh

No change

Loyalty bonus up to Rs 20,000

GT Line 1.0 TSI AT

Rs 15.63 lakh

Rs 15.63 lakh

No change

Loyalty bonus up to Rs 20,000

GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI MT

Rs 18.54 lakh

Rs 17.49 lakh

- 1.05 lakh

Exchange and Loyalty bonus worth Rs 40,000

Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT

Rs 11.70 lakh

Rs 11 lakh

- 70,000

Exchange and Loyalty bonus worth Rs 40,000

GT 1.5 TSI MT (Limited Stock offer)

Rs 16.77 lakh

Rs 14.99 lakh

- 1.78 lakh

Special benefits up to Rs 2.92 lakh, Special Kit (on applicable cars) worth Rs 73,900, and  Exchange and Loyalty bonus worth Rs 40,000

GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG

Rs 19.44 lakh

Rs 18.70 lakh

- 74,000

None

GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG (with new features)

Rs 19.74 lakh 

Rs 18.70 lakh

- 1.04 lakh

Exchange and Loyalty bonus worth Rs 40,000

Prices are ex-showroom, pan India

  • The new features for the top variants include power-adjustable front seats, an illuminated footwell, and a subwoofer and amplifier, which were introduced in select variants in October 2023.

  • The cosmetically distinct variants of the Taigun are also available at special prices offering savings of over Rs 1 lakh:

Variant

Old Price

Offer Price

Savings

1.5 GT Plus DSG in Deep Black Pearl

Rs 19.64 lakh

Rs 18.70 lakh

- 94,000

1.5 GT Plus DSG in Carbon Steel Grey Matte

Rs 19.70 lakh

Rs 18.70 lakh

- Rs 1 lakh

1.5 GT Plus DSG in Deep Black Pearl

(with new features)

Rs 19.94 lakh

Rs 18.70 lakh

- Rs 1.24 lakh

1.5 GT Plus DSG in Carbon Steel Grey Matte

(with new features)

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 18.70 lakh

- Rs 1.3 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan India

  • Volkswagen offers the Taigun with the choice of 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, both with manual and automatic transmission options. While the smaller one uses a 6-speed AT, the bigger engine gets a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic)

  • The Taigun GT Edge DSG variant includes a complimentary four-year Service Value Package.

  • These offers are valid till June 30, 2024.

  • Prices of the Volkswagen Taigun range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan Exterior Image

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 75,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 75,000

Corporate Bonus

Up to Rs 1 lakh

VW four-year service package 

Up to Rs 90,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 3.40 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan India

  • These offers are valid  till June 30, 2024.

  • The Volkswagen Tiguan is priced at Rs 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • It is offered in a single variant, powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (190 PS/320 Nm), mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and comes with all-wheel-drive.

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Volkswagen Virtus

