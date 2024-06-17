Modified On Jun 17, 2024 11:39 AM By Dipan for Volkswagen Virtus

In addition to offers for the Taigun, Volkswagen has even reduced the prices of some of its variants

Volkswagen has announced discounts on the Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan through June 2024. While not all variants are discounted, some are, and some even receive an additional offer on their purchase. If you intend to purchase a Volkswagen vehicle in June 2024, take a look at how much you can save. All of the offers listed here are valid until the end of this month.

Volkswagen Virtus

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 1.40 lakh Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Benefits Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.80 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan India

These offers are valid through June 2024 and on limited stock only. However, the discounts can vary depending on the variant and powertrain of choice.

It is available with the choice of two turbo-petrol TSI engines: 1-litre and 1.5-litre, each with manual and automatic transmission options.

The Volkswagen Virtus is priced between Rs 11.56 lakh and Rs 19.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Taigun

Variant Old Price New Price Price Difference Additional Offer(s) GT Line 1.0 TSI MT Rs 14.08 lakh Rs 14.08 lakh No change Loyalty bonus up to Rs 20,000 GT Line 1.0 TSI AT Rs 15.63 lakh Rs 15.63 lakh No change Loyalty bonus up to Rs 20,000 GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI MT Rs 18.54 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh - 1.05 lakh Exchange and Loyalty bonus worth Rs 40,000 Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT Rs 11.70 lakh Rs 11 lakh - 70,000 Exchange and Loyalty bonus worth Rs 40,000 GT 1.5 TSI MT (Limited Stock offer) Rs 16.77 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh - 1.78 lakh Special benefits up to Rs 2.92 lakh, Special Kit (on applicable cars) worth Rs 73,900, and Exchange and Loyalty bonus worth Rs 40,000 GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 19.44 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh - 74,000 None GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG (with new features) Rs 19.74 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh - 1.04 lakh Exchange and Loyalty bonus worth Rs 40,000

Prices are ex-showroom, pan India

The new features for the top variants include power-adjustable front seats, an illuminated footwell, and a subwoofer and amplifier, which were introduced in select variants in October 2023.

The cosmetically distinct variants of the Taigun are also available at special prices offering savings of over Rs 1 lakh:

Variant Old Price Offer Price Savings 1.5 GT Plus DSG in Deep Black Pearl Rs 19.64 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh - 94,000 1.5 GT Plus DSG in Carbon Steel Grey Matte Rs 19.70 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh - Rs 1 lakh 1.5 GT Plus DSG in Deep Black Pearl (with new features) Rs 19.94 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh - Rs 1.24 lakh 1.5 GT Plus DSG in Carbon Steel Grey Matte (with new features) Rs 20 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh - Rs 1.3 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan India

Volkswagen offers the Taigun with the choice of 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, both with manual and automatic transmission options. While the smaller one uses a 6-speed AT, the bigger engine gets a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic)

The Taigun GT Edge DSG variant includes a complimentary four-year Service Value Package.

These offers are valid till June 30, 2024.

Prices of the Volkswagen Taigun range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 75,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 75,000 Corporate Bonus Up to Rs 1 lakh VW four-year service package Up to Rs 90,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 3.40 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan India

These offers are valid till June 30, 2024.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is priced at Rs 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is offered in a single variant, powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (190 PS/320 Nm), mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and comes with all-wheel-drive.

Want instant updates on car news? Follow the CarDekho channel on WhatsApp.

Read More on : Virtus on road price