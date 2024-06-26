  • English
  • Login / Register

Volkswagen India Announces Monsoon Service Camp Till August 31

Published On Jun 26, 2024 08:01 AM By Samarth for Volkswagen Virtus

  • 521 Views
  • Write a comment

The monsoon service camp is already underway, ensuring your car is ready for the rainy season

Volkswagen Monsoon Service Camp

  • Volkswagen monsoon camp will include a complimentary 40-point evaluation of your car.

  • This service camp is valid till August 31 across 142 service centers. 

  • The brand is also offering Roadside Assistance (RSA), extended warranty, and other service packages to its customers.

Volkswagen has announced a monsoon service camp at all its touchpoints in India. The camp offers a complementary 40-point checkup at its 142 service centers, ensuring a hassle-free drive during the rainy spell. 

More Details

This camp has already begun and will be running until August 31, 2024. This camp offers check-ups of various components, including brakes, wipers, tyres, and front and rear lights.

During this camp, customers can take advantage of Volkswagen Roadside Assistance (RSA) and other services offered by the German automaker. The brand has also updated the prices for its extended warranty and 2-year Service Value Package. 

Also Read:  Volkswagen Is Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 3.40 Lakh On Its Cars This June 2024

Volkswagen India Products

volkswagen virtus

Currently, Volkswagen offers three products in the Indian market - Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan. Prices of the three models range between Rs 11.56 lakh and Rs 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for latest Automotive updates

Read More on : Volkswagen Virtus on road price

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Volkswagen Virtus

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Volkswagen India Announces Monsoon Service Camp Till August 31
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience