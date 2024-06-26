Volkswagen India Announces Monsoon Service Camp Till August 31

Published On Jun 26, 2024 08:01 AM By Samarth for Volkswagen Virtus

The monsoon service camp is already underway, ensuring your car is ready for the rainy season

Volkswagen monsoon camp will include a complimentary 40-point evaluation of your car.

This service camp is valid till August 31 across 142 service centers.

The brand is also offering Roadside Assistance (RSA), extended warranty, and other service packages to its customers.

Volkswagen has announced a monsoon service camp at all its touchpoints in India. The camp offers a complementary 40-point checkup at its 142 service centers, ensuring a hassle-free drive during the rainy spell.

This camp has already begun and will be running until August 31, 2024. This camp offers check-ups of various components, including brakes, wipers, tyres, and front and rear lights.

During this camp, customers can take advantage of Volkswagen Roadside Assistance (RSA) and other services offered by the German automaker. The brand has also updated the prices for its extended warranty and 2-year Service Value Package.

Volkswagen India Products

Currently, Volkswagen offers three products in the Indian market - Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan. Prices of the three models range between Rs 11.56 lakh and Rs 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

