Volkswagen Golf GTI Spied In India For The First Time Ahead Of The Launch

Note that the Golf GTI will be available in limited number of units in India, launch expected in coming months

Pre-bookings for the Golf GTI are already open at select dealerships.

It has an aggressive yet bold design with matrix LED headlights, 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels, and dual exhaust setup.

It gets an all-black cabin theme with metallic pedals and 3-spoke steering wheel with GTI logo.

Powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 265 PS and 370 Nm.

Expected to be priced from Rs 52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is going to be one of the biggest launches from the German automaker in India. Ahead of that, the hot hatch was recently spied on our shores for the first time, that too undisguised. The Golf GTI will be sold in India via CBU (completely built unit) route and will be available in limited numbers.

What’s We Saw In The Spy Shot?

The spy shot gave us a clear view of the profile of the India-spec Golf GTI. It was spotted sporting 5-spoke alloy wheels, all-wheel disc brakes, and red-painted brake calipers. There's also a 'GTI' badge on the front door, and we also got a glimpse of the LED tail lights at the rear. It also has a lower ride than the standard Golf, giving it a more aggressive stance.

More About Design

It comes equipped with matrix LED headlights, a sleek grille featuring a centrally positioned 'VW' logo, and a front bumper with an aggressive honeycomb mesh pattern. At the rear, there's also a sporty diffuser and a dual exhaust setup.

Cabin And Features

The Golf GTI sports an all-black cabin theme, featuring a layered dashboard design and tartan-clad sport seats. It also gets metallic pedals and a 3-spoke steering wheel with ‘GTI’ badge. Its feature set includes a GTI-specific fully digital instrument cluster and 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, auto AC, wireless phone charger and ambient lighting.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

A Powerful Turbo-petrol Engine

The Golf GTI will use a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes a whopping 265 PS and 370 Nm. It comes paired with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, which drives the front wheels of this hatchback. It can sprint from nought to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Golf GTI, being a fully imported offering, is expected to be priced from Rs 52 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, the Golf GTI will take on the likes of the Mini Cooper S.

