Volkswagen Commences Deliveries Of The Taigun

Published On Sep 24, 2021 07:19 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Taigun

The carmaker also revealed that the Taigun accumulated over 12,000 bookings prior to its launch

Volkswagen offers the Taigun in two trim levels: Dynamic Line and Performance Line.

Features on board include a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit, auto climate control, and ventilated front seats.

It comes with either a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Volkswagen has priced the SUV between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 17.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

Volkswagen has announced that the Taigun has garnered over 12,000 pre-launch bookings. The German carmaker even revealed that it has commenced deliveries of the compact SUV.

The carmaker is offering the Taigun in two broad trim levels: Dynamic Line and Performance Line. The former has three variants -- Comfortline, Highline, and Topline -- whereas the latter consists of two -- GT and GT+.

Here’s a quick look at the technical specifications of the SUV:

Parameter 1-litre TSI 1.5-litre TSI Power 115PS 150PS Torque 178Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) Fuel Efficiency (claimed) 18.10kmpl/ 16.44kmpl 18.47kmpl/ 17.88kmpl

The Taigun is powered by either a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (same as the T-Roc’s). Volkswagen offers the bigger engine with cylinder deactivation technology which switches off two cylinders (of the four) under low stress scenarios to improve efficiency.

On the features front, the Volkswagen SUV comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a digital driver’s display (8 inches), ventilated front seats, and auto climate control. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. If you wish to know the exact variant-wise features, head here .

Volkswagen has priced the Taigun from Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 17.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The compact SUV takes on the Skoda Kushaq , Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor , and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. To check how it fares against its rivals in terms of pricing, head here .

Read More on : Volkswagen Taigun on road price