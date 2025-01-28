Vavye Eva: All Important Questions Answered About India’s First Solar-assisted EV

India’s first solar-assisted EV, the Vayve Eva, is priced between Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Among the multitude of EVs showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, a very unique product was the Vayve Eva. It’s a tiny electric car that can accommodate three people and is perfect for our jam-packed roads. But the bigger highlight that needs to be brought to light is that it’s the first solar-assisted EV to be introduced on our shores. In this article, we tackle the frequently asked questions that get raised when talking about the Vayve Eva.

Vavye Eva: What are the variants available?

The Eva is offered in three broad variants: Nova, Stella, and Vega. Do note that the specifications of the Eva differ according to the variant you choose.

Vavye Eva: What is the claimed range?

As mentioned above, the range of the Vayve Eva depends on the variant. The Nova has a range of 125 km, the Stella offers a range of 175 km, and the top-end Vega variant comes with a range of 250 km. You can take a look at the detailed specifications of the Eva here:

Battery Pack 9 kWh 12.6 kWh 18 kWh Claimed Range 125 km 175 km 250 km Power 16.3 PS 16.3 PS 20.3 PS

Vavye Eva: How much range does the solar panel add?

Vayve claims that the solar panel mounted on top of the Eva adds 3000 km of range annually.

Vavye Eva: How long does it take to charge?

With an AC home charger, the Eva takes 5 hours to charge from 10 percent to 90 percent. The top variant with the 18 kWh battery pack supports DC fast charging, allowing you to recharge the battery from 10 to 70 percent in just 20 minutes.

Vavye Eva: Where Can you book it?

Pre-bookings for the Vayve Eva are now open, and the EV can now be booked on the carmaker’s official website Vayve Eva can be pre-booked with a token amount of Rs 5,000.

Vayve Eva: Where can I test drive it?

Test drives of the Vavye Eva are not available yet. The carmaker has announced that it will be communicating the same once it plans a proper dealership network.

Vavye Eva: When will the deliveries begin?

Vayve has stated that deliveries for the Eva will begin in late 2026.

Vavye Eva: What is the price?

The Eva is priced between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) with the battery as a service model (BaaS). The cost of the full car without the battery rental scheme ranges from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh. You can take a look at the variant-wise prices here:

Variant Price (BaaS) Full Price Nova Rs 3.25 lakh Rs 3.99 lakh Stella Rs 3.99 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh Vega Rs 4.49 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh

(all prices are ex-showroom)

Vavye Eva: How does the battery subscription model work?

If you choose the BaaS model for the Vayve Eva, a payment of Rs 2 per km will be required as the battery rental fee. The minimum amount paid for a month depends on the variant purchased, with Rs 1,200 for the base variant, Rs 1,600 for the mid variant, and Rs 2,400 for the top variant.

Vavye Eva: Does it offer a warranty?

Yes, the Eva comes with a 3-year or 80,000 km warranty on the vehicle. The battery warranty duration is 5 years with a mileage limit depending on the variant. The base variant offers a warranty for 80,000 km, the mid variant for 1,00,000 km, and the top variant has a limit of 1,20,000 km.

Vavye Eva: Can you get an extended warranty?

Yes, you can. If you opt for the extended warranty, the vehicle gets an upgraded warranty of 5 years / 1,00,000 km across all variants. The battery warranty also gets extended to 1,00,000 km for the Nova, 1,20,000 km for the Stella, and 1,60,000 km for the Vega. Vayve Eva is offering an extended warranty of 8 years for the first 25,000 customers that book the solar EV.

Vavye Eva: What is the seating capacity?

The Vayve Eva is a three-seater (2 adults + 1 child). The driver sits in a central position up front, while two occupants can sit behind the driver.

Vayve Eva Quick Overview

The Vayve Eva is the first solar-assisted EV on our shores. It features a design reminiscent of the Mahindra Reva but with modern elements. For comfort and convenience, the Eva gets dual digital displays, steering-mounted audio controls, and auto AC. Passenger safety is taken care of by a single airbag, parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Vayve Eva: Rivals

The Vayve Eva doesn’t have any direct rivals at the moment, but it can be considered as an alternative to the MG Comet.

Are there any other questions you have about the Vayve Eva? Let us know in the comments.

