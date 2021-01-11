Modified On Jan 12, 2021 09:28 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

You can grab an exchange bonus of up to Rs 40,000 on a Tata car this January

Tata is offering maximum discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on the Harrier.

The Tiago and Tigor get savings of up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.

Only the diesel variants of the Nexon offer an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

All offers valid until January 31, 2021.

The first half of 2021 will be a busy period for Tata Motors as it is set to launch three models viz. Altroz Turbo, Safari, and the HBX micro SUV. It could also launch the Altroz EV sometime later this year. For now, its current lineup (except the Altroz, Nexon EV, and Nexon petrol) is offered with various discounts valid until January 31, 2021. Here’s a look:

Tata Tiago

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 25,000

Tata offers the Tiago with a single 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm) paired to either a 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Tata Tigor

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 30,000

The Tigor sub-4m sedan gets the same powertrain options as the Tiago.

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Consumer Offer -- Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 15,000

Only the diesel variants of the Nexon are offered with the above benefit.

Tata offers the sub-4m SUV with either a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (120PS/170Nm) or a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine (110PS/260Nm). Both these engines come with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT.

Tata Harrier

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Total Benefits Rs 65,000

These offers are valid on all variants of the Harrier except the Camo and Dark Editions and the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ trims which only get the exchange bonus of up to Rs 40,000.

Other variants of the diesel-only Harrier SUV also get a consumer discount of up to Rs 25,000 for total savings of up to Rs 65,000.

Note: These offers are valid on select models and variants and may vary from state to state. Special offers applicable for select corporate employees as well. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest dealership to get the exact details.

