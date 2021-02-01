Unofficial Bookings For The Renault Kiger Have Begun

Published On Feb 01, 2021 01:03 PM By Sonny for Renault Kiger

The new sub-4m SUV with its long list of features and bold design is poised to be a lucrative offering for the brand

Renault is expected to officially open order books for the Kiger around mid-February.

Select dealers are already taking unofficial pre-orders for around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

It’s likely to reach showrooms by mid-February for display and test drives.

Kiger to be offered with two petrol engines, each with its own automatic transmission option.

The feature set covers most needs with its 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and LED headlamps.

Renault is expected to price it from Rs 5 lakh onwards.

The Renault Kiger was recently unveiled in its production-spec avatar and will go on sale by March 2021. While we are still awaiting variant-wise details, unofficial bookings for the Kiger have already begun at select dealerships for deposits ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000.

The Kiger’s bold design, combined with its extensive list of comforts, is expected to have a good impression on prospective buyers. It will be offered with the same engines as its Nissan Magnite cousin, i.e., two 1.0-litre petrol units: a naturally-aspirated (NA) and a turbocharged. Both will be mated to a 5-speed manual with each getting its own automatic option - AMT for the NA (not offered with the Magnite) and CVT for the turbo. The NA is rated at 72PS/96Nm while the turbo has an output of 100PS/160Nm.

Renault has equipped the Kiger with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, digital instrument cluster, auto AC, and climate control to meet most modern needs. In terms of safety, it’ll offer up to four airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage. The Kiger shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite that scored a 4-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP, adding to its safety perception.

The Kiger is expected to be priced between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) at launch. Renault dealerships are expecting the car to reach them by mid-February for display and test drive. It will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza, and the aforementioned Nissan Magnite.