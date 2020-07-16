Published On Jul 16, 2020 05:20 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

The finance schemes are applicable on Yaris, Glanza, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Camry Hybrid

Toyota is offering 55 per cent buyback on the Yaris and Glanza.

Three months EMI deferment applicable on Innova Crysta, Fortuner , Camry Hybrid, Yaris and Glanza.

Buyers can also avail low EMI of Rs 9,999 on the Innova Crysta.

Considering the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced various financing schemes to boost sales and offer peace of mind to new customers in these uncertain times. The carmaker is offering these benefits on select models including the Glanza and Yaris .

Prospective buyers can avail various offers ranging from buyback to low EMIs. These are being offered at all Toyota dealerships across the country in July 2020. Let’s take a look at them individually:

55 per cent buyback - Yaris and Glanza

3-month EMI deferment - Innova Crysta , Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris, Glanza

Low EMI of Rs 9,999 - Innova Crysta

Commenting on the initiative, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At Toyota, we strongly believe in the customer first philosophy and our aim is to cater to our customers’ expectations and needs by providing quick, cost-effective, transparent and personalised services. The other factor that has helped us in gaining customer trust and attention are the new and innovative finance schemes that we have been offering to our customers to cater to their personal mobility needs, that too during a critical time like this. We want to continue bringing in such schemes so as to be able to offer the most unique offers to choose from. The EMI schemes for all Toyota models and 55 per cent assured buyback offer for Glanza and Yaris will help customers in fulfilling their dreams to own a Toyota vehicle without any further delay.”

In other news, Toyota recently hiked the prices of the Vellfire and Camry Hybrid by up to Rs 4 lakh citing an increase in the exchange rate.

