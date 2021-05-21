Toyota Marked 50 Years In Indonesia With A Limited Edition Innova Crysta
Modified On May 21, 2021 07:37 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta
The limited-edition model gets a new alloy wheel design, brown leatherette upholstery, and a ‘50th-Anniversary’ badge on the bootlid
- Toyota launched the limited-edition model in two variants: V Luxury and Venturer.
-
Only 50 units are up for sale.
-
It gets brown highlights on the dashboard and steering wheel and a JBL-tuned sound system.
-
It gets the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines as the standard model there.
-
The limited-edition variants are priced at an equivalent of Rs 20.62 lakh and Rs 24.61 lakh, respectively.
In April this year, Toyota introduced a limited-edition Kijang Innova to celebrate 50 years of operations in Indonesia. Only 50 units of the special-edition model, available in white body paint, are up for sale.
The limited-edition MPV is based on the facelifted Innova Crysta and is offered in two trims -- base-spec V Luxury AT and top-spec Venturer AT. It gets cosmetic changes both on the outside and inside. While the V Luxury variant gets a chrome front grille, the Venturer’s sports a dark chrome finish. The MPV also has a golden strip on both sides, running from its headlamps to the tail lamps.
The limited-edition model gets a revised grey alloy wheel design. Its rear end is almost identical to the standard model except for the ‘50th Anniversary’ badge.
On the inside, the limited-run MPV gets brown highlights on the dashboard and steering wheel, which is complemented by the brown leatherette upholstery. The second row has a floor mat with the ‘50th-anniversary’ logo inscribed on it. Both variants feature a JBL-tuned audio system.
Also Read: Google Claims New Maps Update Will Save You Fuel
Considering it is a limited edition, it gets no mechanical changes. The base and top-spec variants have been provided with the same 2.0-litre petrol (139PS/183Nm) and 2.4-litre diesel engines (149PS/360Nm) as before. Both are paired with a 6-speed torque converter.
The India-spec Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.7-litre petrol (166PS/245Nm) and a 2.4-litre diesel engine (150PS/360Nm). Both are mated to a standard 5-speed manual transmission and an optional 6-speed torque converter.
Toyota has priced the limited-edition Innova Crysta at an equivalent of Rs 20.62 lakh going up to Rs 24.61 lakh. In India, the MPV competes with the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the upcoming Hexa BS6.
-
This Bengaluru Doctor Treats Covid Patients Out Of His Mahindra Verito Mobile Clinic
-
Read More on : Toyota Innova Crysta diesel
- Renew Toyota Innova Crysta Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Best Health Insurance Plans - Compare & Save Big! - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful