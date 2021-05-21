Modified On May 21, 2021 07:37 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

The limited-edition model gets a new alloy wheel design, brown leatherette upholstery, and a ‘50th-Anniversary’ badge on the bootlid

Toyota launched the limited-edition model in two variants: V Luxury and Venturer.

Only 50 units are up for sale.

It gets brown highlights on the dashboard and steering wheel and a JBL-tuned sound system.

It gets the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines as the standard model there.

The limited-edition variants are priced at an equivalent of Rs 20.62 lakh and Rs 24.61 lakh, respectively.

In April this year, Toyota introduced a limited-edition Kijang Innova to celebrate 50 years of operations in Indonesia. Only 50 units of the special-edition model, available in white body paint, are up for sale.

The limited-edition MPV is based on the facelifted Innova Crysta and is offered in two trims -- base-spec V Luxury AT and top-spec Venturer AT. It gets cosmetic changes both on the outside and inside. While the V Luxury variant gets a chrome front grille, the Venturer’s sports a dark chrome finish. The MPV also has a golden strip on both sides, running from its headlamps to the tail lamps.

The limited-edition model gets a revised grey alloy wheel design. Its rear end is almost identical to the standard model except for the ‘50th Anniversary’ badge.

On the inside, the limited-run MPV gets brown highlights on the dashboard and steering wheel, which is complemented by the brown leatherette upholstery. The second row has a floor mat with the ‘50th-anniversary’ logo inscribed on it. Both variants feature a JBL-tuned audio system.

Considering it is a limited edition, it gets no mechanical changes. The base and top-spec variants have been provided with the same 2.0-litre petrol (139PS/183Nm) and 2.4-litre diesel engines (149PS/360Nm) as before. Both are paired with a 6-speed torque converter.

The India-spec Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.7-litre petrol (166PS/245Nm) and a 2.4-litre diesel engine (150PS/360Nm). Both are mated to a standard 5-speed manual transmission and an optional 6-speed torque converter.

Toyota has priced the limited-edition Innova Crysta at an equivalent of Rs 20.62 lakh going up to Rs 24.61 lakh. In India, the MPV competes with the MG Hector Plus , Tata Safari , and the upcoming Hexa BS6 .

