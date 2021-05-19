Android 12 Could Turn Your Phone Into A Digital Car Key

Modified On May 19, 2021 04:31 PM By Sonny

This new feature will be rolled out in phases, starting with select smartphone and car brands

New Android 12 OS update showcased at Google I/O conference.

Added functionalities include a digital car key that can substitute conventional key fobs.

It would allow owners to lock/unlock and start the car using the phone, without installing brand-specific apps.

It would also enable digital transfer of the car key to share vehicle access with friends and family.

Google is working with carmakers to develop compatibility with its new digital car key in a secure manner.

The feature will likely debut with the upcoming BMW i4 via select Pixel and Samsung smartphones.

Google has announced the new Android 12 OS, which will feature new functions including using Android-powered smartphones as your digital car key, at its I/O conference. This will replace the need to carry bulky key fobs altogether, while also making it easier to share vehicle access with others.

The digital car key feature would use Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology so car owners won’t even need to take their phone out of their pocket to unlock their vehicle. It will also be compatible with NFC-enabled cars so you could simply tap your phone on the car door to unlock it. Google says you can even start your car with the phone so you won’t need to carry the key fob at all. With these functionalities, it would also be easier to digitally share access to your vehicle with your friends and family.

Vehicles equipped with connected car technology already offer similar lock/unlock and engine start functions via an additional app developed by the carmaker. This can be found in mass market models too from brands such as Hyundai, Kia, Honda, and MG. However, you’d still need to carry your key fob with you in the car (a safety feature) when you travel. With the Android 12 digital car key feature, your smartphone is all you would need.

However, there are some significant hurdles to overcome before using your phone as your car key becomes the norm. Google has to work closely with carmakers to ensure this functionality is compatible with their models and in a secure manner. For now, the digital car key function is expected to be rolled out on select Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy models. The first car to be compatible with it will likely be the BMW i4 but other automotive brands are also working with Google to introduce this function in future models or via updates in current select models.

