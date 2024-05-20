Published On May 20, 2024 09:36 AM By Sonny for Toyota Hyryder

In case you were planning to get a Toyota hybrid MPV, you might have to wait a really long time until delivery

Even though strong hybrid cars do not have any government support in India by way of incentives, Toyota has been championing the technology for years and has a wide range of hybrid models on offer in India too. If you’re planning to buy a Toyota hybrid model this May 2024, you might have to wait a year or more depending on the model. Here’s the model-wise waiting period for the Toyota hybrid lineup:

Model Waiting Period Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Around 2 months Toyota Innova Hycross Around 14 months Toyota Camry Around 1 month Toyota Vellfire Around 12 months

Toyota’s only sedan offering in India, the Camry, is available the earliest of the hybrid lineup. It uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine, offered in a single variant priced at Rs 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid SUV comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and gets the full list of premium comforts Toyota offers for the model. The electrified variants are priced from Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can expect a reasonable wait time of approximately 2 months.

In case you wanted a Toyota with a lot more cabin space, you have to wait at least a year until delivery. The ultra-plush Vellfire MPV also uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine and prices start from Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom).

However, the longest wait will have to be endured by those looking to buy a Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid as it has a delivery timeline of approximately 14 months. So, if you buy one today, you might not be able to take it home until July 2025! The hybrid MPV variants are priced from Rs 25.97 lakh to Rs 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read More on : Urban Cruiser Hyryder Automatic