Toyota Innova Crysta Mid-Spec GX Variant Gains New Features For Free
It’s a free accessory pack that will be fitted at dealerships and will be available till stocks last
The mid-spec GX trim of the Innova Crysta gets a new limited edition variant with a couple of free accessories.
The accessory pack includes a 360-degree camera, head-up display, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a wireless charging pad, door edge lighting, and an air ioniser.
The GX variant is priced from Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 20.35 lakh, and is available with petrol and diesel powertrains with manual and automatic options.
The Innova Crysta is powered by 150PS 2.4-litre diesel and 166PS 2.7-litre petrol engines, each paired to both a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission options.
With the 2021 festive season around the corner, Toyota has introduced a limited edition variant of the Innova Crysta. The new variant is essentially an accessory pack that’s complementary with the GX variants.
Variants
Petrol
Diesel
GX MT 7-seater
Rs 17.18 lakh
Rs 18.99 lakh
GX MT 8-seater
Rs 17.23 lakh
Rs 19.04 lakh
GX AT 7-seater
Rs 18.54 lakh
Rs 20.30 lakh
GX AT 8-seater
Rs 18.59 lakh
Rs 20.35 lakh
The variants listed above are eligible for the accessory pack that adds these features: a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a wireless charger, door edge lighting, and an air ionizer. You can have these features fitted at any Toyota dealership, free of cost, but only till stocks last. Even the top-spec Innova Crysta does not come with a 360-degree camera.
The Innova Crysta features up to seven airbags, hill start assist control, powered driver’s seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic LED projector headlamps.
The MPV is offered with two engines: a 150PS/343Nm 2.4-litre diesel unit and 166PS/245Nm 2.7-litre petrol engine. Transmission options for both include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.
The Innova Crysta retails from Rs 16.77 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It does not have any direct rival, but is considered as a premium alternative to the Mahindra Marazzo, and a more affordable one to the Kia Carnival.
