HomeNew CarsNewsToyota Innova Crysta Mid-Spec GX Variant Gains New Features For Free
English | हिंदी

Toyota Innova Crysta Mid-Spec GX Variant Gains New Features For Free

Published On Oct 19, 2021 07:04 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Crysta

  • 14803 Views
  • Write a comment

It’s a free accessory pack that will be fitted at dealerships and will be available till stocks last

  • The mid-spec GX trim of the Innova Crysta gets a new limited edition variant with a couple of free accessories.

  • The accessory pack includes a 360-degree camera, head-up display, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a wireless charging pad, door edge lighting, and an air ioniser. 

  • The GX variant is priced from Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 20.35 lakh, and is available with petrol and diesel powertrains with manual and automatic options. 

  • The Innova Crysta is powered by 150PS 2.4-litre diesel and 166PS 2.7-litre petrol engines, each paired to both a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission options. 

With the 2021 festive season around the corner, Toyota has introduced a limited edition variant of the Innova Crysta. The new variant is essentially an accessory pack that’s complementary with the GX variants. 

Variants

Petrol

Diesel

GX MT 7-seater

Rs 17.18 lakh

Rs 18.99 lakh

GX MT 8-seater

Rs 17.23 lakh

Rs 19.04 lakh

GX AT 7-seater

Rs 18.54 lakh

Rs 20.30 lakh

GX AT 8-seater

Rs 18.59 lakh

Rs 20.35 lakh

The variants listed above are eligible for the accessory pack that adds these features: a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a wireless charger, door edge lighting, and an air ionizer. You can have these features fitted at any Toyota dealership, free of cost, but only till stocks last. Even the top-spec Innova Crysta does not come with a 360-degree camera.

The Innova Crysta features up to seven airbags, hill start assist control, powered driver’s seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic LED projector headlamps. 

The MPV is offered with two engines: a 150PS/343Nm 2.4-litre diesel unit and 166PS/245Nm 2.7-litre petrol engine. Transmission options for both include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. 

The Innova Crysta retails from Rs 16.77 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It does not have any direct rival, but is considered as a premium alternative to the Mahindra Marazzo, and a more affordable one to the Kia Carnival.

Read More on : Innova Crysta diesel

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Toyota Innova Crysta

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 24% ! Find best deals on Used Toyota Cars
View Used Toyota Innova Crysta In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Muv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience