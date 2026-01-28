Toyota Hyryder Gets A Tech Package For Rs 24,499: Includes 3 Accessory Fitments

This Tech accessory package can be had with all five variants of the Hyryder

The compact SUV space in India has seen a lot happening lately. Adding to the buzz, Toyota India has now introduced a ‘Tech Package’ for the Hyryder compact SUV. It is basically a dealership-level accessory package priced at Rs 24,499.

This package is available across all five variants of the Hyryder: E, S, G, G (O), and V. Customers (both new and existing) can take their car to the nearest Toyota dealership to get it installed. Now, let’s take a look at what’s on offer:

Toyota Hyryder Tech Package: What Is Being Offered?

This Tech Package primarily includes three accessories, which are as follows:

Accessory Note Ambient Lighting This accessory gives the lower E, S, G and G(O) variants of the Hyryder a more premium feel, which they earlier missed out on. The top-spec V, meanwhile, gets this feature from the factory. Head-up Display (HUD) It projects key driving information directly onto a glass piece at the eyeline, helping you keep your eyes on the road while driving. This is already available in the top-spec V variant as a standard fitment. Dashcam A boon in unfortunate situations! Records your drives and incidents automatically, offering added safety, peace of mind, and solid proof when you need it.

The Toyota Hyryder also has another special edition on sale, called the Aero Edition.

Other Features Onboard

The fully loaded Toyota Hyryder packs in a generous feature list. It gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display and a 6-speaker Arkamys audio system. Comfort and convenience are well covered with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and keyless entry. The automatic variants also benefit from paddle shifters.

On the safety front, the Hyryder offers six airbags (with lower variants still getting dual airbags), along with a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Powertrain Options

The powertrain configuration and specifications of the Toyota Hyryder are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol Mild Hybrid 1.5-litre petrol Strong Hybrid 1.5-litre petrol-CNG Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT (single-speed gearbox) 5-speed MT Drivetrain Front-wheel drive / All-wheel drive (AT only) Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 141 Nm (Hybrid) 121.5 Nm

*MT-manual transmission, AT-torque converter automatic transmission

If you’re curious about whether the Hyryder hybrid is really worth it or not, we’ve driven it to test for the same.

Price & Rivals

The Toyota Hyryder is priced from Rs 10.95 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

It contests against the Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and will also take on the newly unveiled 2026 Renault Duster.