Uttar Pradesh Makes Strong Hybrids More Affordable, Here Are The Top 5 Options In India

Published On Jul 10, 2024 06:16 PM By Ansh for Maruti Grand Vitara

UP becomes the first state in India to waive off RTO tax on strong-hybrid vehicles

Uttar Pradesh Waives Off RTO Tax For Strong-hybrid Cars

Strong-hybrid cars have been steadily gaining market share in India despite having no incentives from the Indian government, unlike electric vehicles (EVs). However, the Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government has taken an initiative to boost their sales and has waived off the RTO tax from strong-hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Cars priced over Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) have an RTO tax of 10 percent, which the buyers of these vehicles won’t have to pay in the northern state.

In the mass market, there are 5 strong-hybrid cars, all priced over 10 lakh (ex-showroom), and if you are planning to buy one of these cars, then you can save up to Rs 3.1 lakh in U.P.

Note: The initiative is not pan-India, and people in Uttar Pradesh still have to pay registration and hypothecation charges of Rs 600 and Rs 1,500, respectively.

Toyota Hyryder

Toyota Hyryder

On-road Price Lucknow - Strong Hybrid Variants

Variants

Old

RTO

New

S Hybrid

Rs 19.21 lakh

Rs 1.66 lakh

Rs 17.55 lakh

G Hybrid

Rs 21.51 lakh

Rs 1.87 lakh

Rs 19.64 lakh

V Hybrid

Rs 23.22 lakh

Rs 2.02 lakh

Rs 21.2 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sits in the compact SUV segment and gets a strong-hybrid setup with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It has a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl and can also be driven in a pure EV mode in the city. It is equipped with features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Maruti Grand Vitara

On-road Price Lucknow - Strong Hybrid Variants

Variants

Old

RTO

New

Zeta Plus

Rs 20.92 lakh

Rs 1.84 lakh

Rs 19.08 lakh

Alpha Plus

Rs 22.61 lakh

Rs 1.99 lakh

Rs 20.62 lakh

* Dual-tone variants ask for Rs 18000 extra

The Maruti Grand Vitara is the rebadged version of the Hyryder, and it gets some design changes on the front and back, along with a different cabin theme. However, apart from the cosmetic differences, everything remains the same, including the powertrain, fuel efficiency, features, and safety kit.

Honda City Hybrid

Honda City Hybrid

On-road Price Lucknow - Strong Hybrid Variants

Variants

Old

RTO

New

V

Rs 21.90 lakh

Rs 1.90 lakh

Rs 20 lakh

ZX

Rs 23.67 lakh

Rs 2.05 lakh

Rs 21.62 lakh

The Honda City is the only sedan with a strong-hybrid setup available in the mass market segment. It gets a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine paired with an e-CVT, and has a claimed mileage of 26.5 kmpl. Its feature list includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, single pane sunroof, 6 airbags, electronic parking brake, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane keep assist, high beam assist, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross

On-road Price Lucknow - Strong Hybrid Variants

Variants

Old

RTO

New

VX Hybrid (6 Seater)

Rs 30.27 lakh

Rs 2.59 lakh

Rs 27.68 lakh

VX Hybrid (7 Seater)

Rs 30.34 lakh

Rs 2.60 lakh

Rs 27.74 lakh

VX Hybrid (6 Seater)

Rs 32.53 lakh

Rs 2.79 lakh

Rs 29.74 lakh

VX Hybrid (7 Seater)

Rs 32.60 lakh

Rs 2.79 lakh

Rs 29.81 lakh

ZX Hybrid

Rs 35.29 lakh

Rs 3.05 lakh

Rs 32.24 lakh

ZX (O) Hybrid

Rs 36.03 lakh

Rs 3.09 lakh

Rs 32.94 lakh

Another strong-hybrid model in Toyota’s lineup is the Innova Hycross, which comes in both 6- and 7-seater options, and gets a strong-hybrid setup with a 2-litre petrol engine. The setup is paired with an e-CVT and it has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.34 kmpl. Features onboard the MPV include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, vehicle stability management (VSM), a 360-degree camera, and ADAS features like lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Maruti Invicto

Maruti Invicto

On-road Price Lucknow - Strong Hybrid Variants

Variants

Old

RTO

New

Zeta Plus (6 Seater)

Rs 28.74 lakh

Rs 2.52 lakh

Rs 26.22 lakh

Zeta Plus (7 Seater)

Rs 28.80 lakh

Rs 2.52 lakh

Rs 26.28 lakh

Alpha Plus (6 Seater)

Rs 32.92 lakh

Rs 2.89 lakh

Rs 30.03 lakh

Just like the Grand Vitara and Hyryder duo, the Maruti Invicto is the rebadged version of the Innova Hycross. It gets the same engine and mileage, but apart from slight design changes and a different cabin theme, the Invicto also misses out on some features, including the ottoman function for second row and ADAS tech.

Note: 

  • The on-road prices include insurance and other taxes.

  • The prices mentioned above may vary based on your city. If you are planning to buy any of these cars, we recommend you contact the nearest dealership of your preferred model to get an exact quotation.

These are the new prices of these strong-hybrid vehicles in UP. Do you think all states should waive off RTO tax for strong-hybrid cars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

