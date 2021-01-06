2021 Toyota Fortuner Bookings Open, Deliveries To Begin Soon

Published On Jan 06, 2021 07:23 PM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner

The updated SUV looks sportiers, packs more comforts and costs more too

Facelifted Fortuner now available, priced from Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It also gets new Legender trim with Lexus-like styling and additional features.

New Fortuner gets updated 2.8-litre diesel engine with more performance and improved 4WD.

Feature updates include ventilated seats, new infotainment system with connected car tech, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Toyota to begin customer deliveries of both regular and Legender variants in January itself.

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner has just been launched in India and so the carmaker has now officially opened bookings for the same. It is priced between Rs 29.98 lakh and Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with the new Legender version as the most expensive option.

The updates for the standard Fortuner include ventilated front seats and a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Its new Legender variant gets the addition of ambient lighting, wireless phone charger and a kick-to-open powered tailgate. In terms of cosmetic updates, the most significant changes are made around the front fascia with mild sporty updates for the standard Fortuner and Lexus-like premium styling for the Legender variant.

Toyota’s 2.8-litre diesel engine has been further improved to offer more performance as well, now rated at 204PS and 500Nm with the 6-speed automatic transmission. The 6-speed manual limits the torque to 420Nm. Meanwhile, the 2.7-litre petrol engine option seems unchanged with its 166PS/245Nm offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The 4WD option (now comes with electronic rear differential lock) is still restricted to the diesel powered Fortuner while the Legender variant is restricted to the 4x2 diesel-automatic powertrain.

We expect customer deliveries to begin soon and the carmaker has confirmed that they plan to do so in January itself. The Fortuner continues to rival the likes of the Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4 in the full-size SUV segment.

